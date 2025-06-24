New on HBO & Max: July 2025

For as much trouble as Warner Bros. Discovery has naming the premium streamer, Max (soon to be HBO Max again) has one of the best libraries of any streaming service on the market. Not only is it home to all of HBO’s original content, but you can also find TV shows from Adult Swim, Discovery, TLC, Food Network, Travel Channel, and more on Max.

Following in the footsteps of A Minecraft Movie in June, another of 2025’s biggest films is set to join Max’s library in July. Sinners, the original and audacious horror movie written, directed, and produced by Ryan Coogler, not only received critical acclaim from critics and audiences alike, but is currently one of the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025.

A24 fans will be over the moon as well, with four movies making their streaming debut in July. Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega’s Death of a Unicorn leads the charge alongside Opus, I Love You Forever, and On Becoming a Guinea Fowl.

You can see the full list of new releases on Max in July below.

New on HBO and Max in July 2025

Available July 1

Annabelle (2014)

Better off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men’s Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Showgirls

Sinner’s Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O’Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine’s Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War

Available July 2

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)

Available July 3

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

The Deep Three, Season 3

Available July 4

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)

Sinners (2025)

Available July 7

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)

Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

Available July 10

Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)

Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)

Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)

Available July 11

Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)

Opus (A24)

Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Available July 12

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)

Available July 14

Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

Available July 15

A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)

Available July 16

911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)

Available July 17

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)

Available July 18

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)

Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

I Love You Forever (2024)

Available July 19

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)

Available July 20

Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)

Available July 22

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)

Available July 23

Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)

Available July 25

AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)

Death of a Unicorn (A24)

Available July 26

The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

Available July 29

Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)

Available July 31

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)

Come back next month to see everything new streaming on Max in August.