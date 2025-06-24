New on HBO & Max: July 2025

For as much trouble as Warner Bros. Discovery has naming the premium streamer, Max (soon to be HBO Max again) has one of the best libraries of any streaming service on the market. Not only is it home to all of HBO’s original content, but you can also find TV shows from Adult Swim, Discovery, TLC, Food Network, Travel Channel, and more on Max.
Following in the footsteps of A Minecraft Movie in June, another of 2025’s biggest films is set to join Max’s library in July. Sinners, the original and audacious horror movie written, directed, and produced by Ryan Coogler, not only received critical acclaim from critics and audiences alike, but is currently one of the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025.
A24 fans will be over the moon as well, with four movies making their streaming debut in July. Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega’s Death of a Unicorn leads the charge alongside Opus, I Love You Forever, and On Becoming a Guinea Fowl.
You can see the full list of new releases on Max in July below.
New on HBO and Max in July 2025
Available July 1
- Annabelle (2014)
- Better off Dead…
- Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
- Canyon River
- Carol
- Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)
- Cunningham
- Dames
- Dances With Wolves
- Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut
- Film Geek
- Get Out
- Get Shorty (1995)
- In Time
- Insidious
- Jewel Robbery
- Jimmy the Gent
- Lady Killer
- Lawyer Man
- Life as We Know It
- Love & Other Drugs
- Love Crazy
- Moana with Sound (1926)
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- Mortal Kombat (2021)
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
- Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
- Napoleon Dynamite
- One Way Passage
- Other Men’s Women
- Picture Snatcher
- Private Detective 62
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Shadow of the Thin Man
- Shaun the Sheep Movie
- Showgirls
- Sinner’s Holiday
- Smart Money
- Snatched (2017)
- Song of the Thin Man
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
- Taxi! (1932)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- The Big Lebowski
- The Brink (2019)
- The Great Wall
- The Kennel Murder Case
- The Key
- The Last House on the Left
- The Meg
- The Public Enemy
- The Road to Singapore (1931)
- The St. Louis Kid
- The Strawberry Blonde
- The Thin Man Goes Home
- The Three Stooges
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- Torrid Zone
- Two O’Clock Courage
- Tyrel
- Valentine’s Day
- Valley of the Sun (1942)
- What’s Your Number?
- What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition
- Winner Take All (1932)
- Woman at War
Available July 2
- Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)
Available July 3
- Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
- The Deep Three, Season 3
Available July 4
- On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)
- Sinners (2025)
Available July 7
- 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)
- Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)
Available July 10
- Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)
- Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)
- Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)
Available July 11
- Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)
- House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)
- Opus (A24)
- Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)
Available July 12
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)
Available July 14
- Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)
- Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)
- Two Guys Garage, Season 24
Available July 15
- A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)
Available July 16
- 911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)
Available July 17
- Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)
Available July 18
- Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)
- Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
- I Love You Forever (2024)
Available July 19
- Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)
- Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)
Available July 20
- Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)
- Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)
Available July 22
- Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)
Available July 23
- Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)
Available July 25
- AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)
- AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)
- Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)
- Death of a Unicorn (A24)
Available July 26
- The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)
Available July 29
- Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)
Available July 31
- Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)
Come back next month to see everything new streaming on Max in August.