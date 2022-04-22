New Doctor Strange 2 TV spot might have spoiled a big secret

We’re exactly two weeks away from the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere. But that means we’re going to see more Doctor Strange 2 TV spots in the coming days, and they will include additional footage to keep us entertained.

One of the new Multiverse of Madness ads that Marvel released contains a blink-and-you-miss-it scene that could explain one of the film’s big mysteries. Before we delve into it, you should know that big Doctor Strange 2 plot spoilers might follow below.

We can’t look at the most recent Doctor Strange 2 TV spot without recalling the journey. We’ve witnessed plenty of misleading footage from Marvel in the past few months.

The first Multiverse of Madness trailer that Marvel released came as a surprise post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailer release made sense, as we had just witnessed Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) tampering with the multiverse to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

Is Doctor Strange a villain or hero?

But Marvel tried to mislead fans from the get-go. The studio cut the clip in such a way to imply that Strange isn’t necessarily the hero in the story. Or, put differently, he’s not just the hero. He meets a clearly evil version of himself in the trailer.

Even Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) says that Strange is the biggest threat to the universe. That’s not exactly a surprising stance from a sorcerer who already has a grudge against Doctor Strange.

The Super Bowl trailer followed two months later, confirming what we had already told you. That Mordo is a variant of the MCU character, who happens to be in great company in that universe where Stephen Strange is held captive. That Mordo is likely a Sorcerer Supreme, and he’s part of the Illuminati, alongside Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).

The same trailer confirms the Professor X and Captain Marvel cameos, while the Captain Carter confirmation comes via a new poster for the film.

MCU fans who have not ready any Multiverse of Madness plot leaks speculated at the time that the Illuminati must be villains. That’s because Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is battling Captain Marvel in what will surely be a highlight of the movie. But that’s just another aspect of Marvel misleading the audience.

Why is Mordo fighting Doctor Strange?

Wanda is the real villain here. And the Illuminati are the superheroes of their worlds, trying to fight against these multiversal threats. That’s Wanda, Stephen, and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). The latter is also a captive at the Illuminati facility.

It’s at that time that we told you the footage that Marvel had released via the trailer matches the description of a big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak. We were well before the TV ad phase that brought additional scenes.

That plot leak teased at another exciting face-off in Multiverse of Madness, one that the trailers also present. That’s the Mordo vs. Doctor Strange battle that’s been years in the making. This fight keeps appearing in the TV spots that Marvel released in the past few days.

We expect Stephen to come out on top, even if he’s handcuffed by what we can only assume is some gadgetry that a different Tony Stark invented. But we have no idea how he’ll beat Mordo and whether Ejiofor’s character will survive the film.

Strangely enough, that plot leak doesn’t explain how the Mordo fight goes. Only that Strange, Chavez, and the Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) variant escape. This is where the new clip comes in handy.

The TV spot is called Experience and it’s only 30 seconds long. It contains scenes from different moments, including recycled footage from the trailers. But they’re not chronological. Among them, there’s a very short scene where we see a character using walls to escape. Or maybe the character is using those iconic orange magic disks rather than the wall.

The new Doctor Strange 2 TV spot

The person trying to flee is probably Doctor Strange at the Illuminati compound. He’s no longer handcuffed, but we know that was bound to happen given the Mordo fight teasers. And he might be using magic to jump around like that, rather than unleashing his secret parkour skills.

Just before the jumping starts, we see a lower character in the lower left part of the screen. It happens so fast that you can’t see who it is. Or capture a screenshot that’s less blurry. But that must be Mordo.

These TV spot scenes probably take place at the end of the fight between Doctor Strange and Mordo. In turn, their fight probably happens just as Wanda attacks the Illuminati. Remember to pay attention to the wall details in this scene, and compare them with the details from the trailer, seen in the screenshots posted earlier in this story.

The set design is identical. And Strange’s blue costume fits. Therefore, we must be witnessing the moment where Strange defeats Mordo and hurries to save America Chavez. By this point, elsewhere in the compound, Wanda is battling Captain Marvel and the Illuminati. And she’s destroying Ultron drones that help the group.

More TV spots should follow

That’s to say that nobody else is left to guard Stephen, who is still a prisoner. We know that from the other scenes that tease the Mordo fight. It’s just Mordo and Strange about to fight each other.

Of course, I could be wrong, and the Doctor Strange 2 plot leak might be clouding my interpretation. The good news is that May 6th is almost here. We’ll soon learn the truth about this highly anticipated confrontation. And Marvel will probably release additional TV spots to drive up the hype.

