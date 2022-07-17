Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of July 17th

The week of July 17th is a big one for Netflix. There isn’t the usual glut of new releases, but this is the week that The Gray Man starts streaming on Netflix. Writers and directors Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) teamed up with Chris Evans for another action-packed thrill ride also starring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page. Virgin River is also back for season 4 this week.

Scroll on to see everything coming and going on Netflix from July 17th to July 23rd.

Netflix Releases | Week of July 17th

Streaming July 18th

Live is Life 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true.

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY Follow StoryBot pals Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo through three volumes of snack-sized early reading lessons set to a soundtrack of catchy tunes!

Too Old for Fairy Tales 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother’s illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.



Streaming July 19th

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.



Streaming July 20th

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds.

Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES Mel navigates her new reality, Jack’s past threatens his future and new faces arrive to stir things up in Virgin River.



Streaming July 21st

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY The family-friendly animated series set in the world of the hit franchise returns for a new season.



Streaming July 22nd

Blown Away: Season 3 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES Blown Away is back for season 3 with some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass. Ten glass artists have come to North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life changing prize that will send their careers to new heights. Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas with Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray.

The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Netflix Departures | Week of July 17th

Leaving July 19th

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving July 21st

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 23rd

Django Unchained

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of July 17th. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.