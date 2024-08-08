Major Netflix leak: 2024 and 2025 TV shows and movies shared online

It’s not often that we see Netflix’s TV shows and movies leak online prior to their actual release dates, but the streaming service has just suffered one of its biggest leaks to date. Over the past few days, multiple unreleased movies and many episodes of upcoming animated Netflix shows have been making the rounds on 4chan, Twitter, and torrent sites.

We’ve yet to find a comprehensive list of all the leaked material, but Anime News Network was among the first to report that episodes of the anime series Dan Da Dan, Ranma 1/2, Terminator Zero, and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- leaked, alongside the animated horror film Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain.

The quality of the leaks appears to vary wildly. According to ANN, the initial leaks were in a low-resolution, ninth HD format (640×360 or 640×352), featuring blurred watermarks and burned-in timestamps. Meanwhile, someone on Reddit claimed that the first episode of Re:ZERO season 3 “was the only one that was leaked in full quality.”

Beyond the anime leaks, What’s on Netflix reports that the upcoming animated movies and TV series Plankton: The Movie, Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld, Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish!, Spellbound, and Arcane season 2 have also leaked.

Netflix has yet to release an official statement regarding the leaks, but 2D animator Kass Chapa shared her frustration in a tweet on Wednesday:

This is our hard work.

It is meant to be released on its due date, something we, as animators, really look forward to.



It is incredibly disrespectful and just straight up annoying. You think you are doing some kind of service to the community but you are not. https://t.co/UX0lCrZbuZ — Kass Chapa・アニメーター 🇲🇽❤️🇵🇸 (@kaoyumari) August 7, 2024

The source of these leaks was reportedly a third-party vendor, but details are sparse for now. If we learn more, we’ll be sure to share the latest news regarding the leak right here.