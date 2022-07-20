Lightyear release date: When will the Pixar movie stream on Disney Plus?

Throughout the pandemic, Disney has been premiering all of Pixar’s movies on Disney Plus instead of in theaters. Onward had a limited theatrical run, but made the jump to streaming rather quickly. After that, Soul, Luca, and Turning Red each debuted on the streaming service. Last month, Lightyear was the first Pixar movie to hit theaters in the US since 2020, and now Disney has revealed that it will start streaming on Disney Plus on August 3rd.

Lightyear is coming to Disney Plus on August 3rd

Studios are increasingly comfortable streaming movies online just six to seven weeks after their theatrical debuts. Now that Wednesday is the big day for new releases on Disney Plus, we typically see new movies arrive on the service the next Wednesday after they’ve been in theaters for 45 days. Wednesday, August 3rd will be 47 days for Lightyear.

Here’s the synopsis of Lightyear from Pixar if you want to know more about the plot:

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

If you’d like to know what we thought about the movie, be sure to read our review.

What else is streaming on Disney Plus?

July has been a fairly busy month for the streamer so far, but the second half is a bit slower. Earlier this month, Disney Plus debuted the finale of Ms. Marvel, a new nature documentary narrated by Michael B. Jordan, and the making of Doctor Strange 2.

For the second half of July, the main attractions will be High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 and the documentary series Light & Magic.

There aren’t any Star Wars shows on the horizon, but we are getting a new Marvel series in August. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on August 17th, bringing Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters into the fold. I Am Groot, a series of five original shorts, will also be available on the service starting August 10th. August is shaping up to be a good month.

More Disney Plus coverage: For more Disney Plus news, check out our coverage of the Disney Plus movies and series to watch this month.