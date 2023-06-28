Liam Neeson is still kicking butt at 71 in the trailer for his new action movie Retribution

I don’t care how old he is. It’s just honestly impressive to see this man still kicking ass in his seventies.

Today, Lionsgate released the official trailer for Retribution, a new action thriller starring the man, the myth, the legend — Liam Neeson. Neeson, who is now an incredible 71 years old and still starring in action films, will be joined by Noma Dumezweni, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz, and Matthew Modine.

Check out the official trailer for Retribution on YouTube below:

What will Retribution be about?

Retribution is described by Lionsgate as “an immersive ticking clock thriller that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge.”

When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.

While Neeson has certainly made some throwaway action movies over the years, this one actually looks pretty good! It’s also directed by Nimród Antal, the director who made the arguably underrated Predators movie starring Adrien Brody, so this one has a shot at surprising us all. I’m always willing to give a Neeson action movie a shot.

Retribution will premiere in theaters on Friday, August 25th. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it inevitably comes to one of the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.