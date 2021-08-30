Jon Stewart’s new Apple TV Plus show finally has a release date

It has been over six years since Comedy Central aired the final episode of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Save for a few cameo appearances on Stephen Colbert’s show, we haven’t seen much of Stewart since. That is going to change this fall when the beloved host returns for a new show on Apple TV Plus. On Monday, Apple announced that The Problem with Jon Stewart will begin airing on its streaming service starting September 30th.

“The Problem with Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact,” reads the description for the show on Apple’s website. “Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward.”

You can watch the first teaser trailer for The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV Plus below:

What is Jon Stewart’s Apple TV Plus show about?

Each episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart will be an hour long, with new episodes releasing every other week. As Apple noted, every episode will focus on a single topic, but those topics have yet to be revealed. It’s unclear if Apple plans to share more in the weeks ahead.

In addition to the streaming series, Apple will also produce a weekly companion podcast for the show. Apple says its podcast “will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.” Apple will release new episodes of the podcast weekly.

The Problem is part of a multi-year partnership between Apple and Stewart. Apple already committed to multiple seasons of the show, which will be available exclusively on Apple TV Plus. Chelsea Devantez serves as the head writer while Lorrie Baranek will be supervising producer. The showrunner is Brinda Adhikari, who will executive produce alongside James Dixon and Richard Plepler.

The trailer above is the first we’ve seen of Stewart back in the suit, but it’s not actually the show’s first trailer. In July, Apple shared a video parodying the space race between Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson. Presumably, this will be the subject of one of the episodes airing this fall. It stars Jason Alexander, Adam Pally, Tracy Morgan, and Ricky Gervais, and it’s very funny: