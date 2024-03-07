The Fallout community has been through a lot over the years. From some incredible installments to some disastrous launches (looking at you Fallout 76), our relationship with Bethesda has been a complicated one. Now, we must put our faith in Amazon to guide us through the apocalypse.

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Fallout, its upcoming drama series adapted from the sometimes beloved and sometimes hated game franchise. The new series will premiere on the streaming service on April 11th with ten times the detail of Lionsgate’s upcoming Borderlands film.

You can check out the official trailer for Fallout below:

What is Fallout about?

Per the synopsis, Fallout “is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Ella Purnell is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

The series comes from executive producers Jonathan Nolan (The Dark Knight Trilogy) and Lisa Joy with Nolan himself actually directing the first three episodes. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), and Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight).

Ella Purnell (Lucy) in “Fallout”

It also features performances from Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O’Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Fallout will premiere all eight of the season’s episodes on Prime Video on April 11th, so get ready to binge. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.