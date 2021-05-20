It looks like we finally know Marvel’s next major villain who will replace Thanos

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Marvel’s next Disney+ MCU TV show is rumored to feature at least one massive cameo. That should be par for the course for any Marvel movie or TV series. The only way to tie these projects together is to have some cameos and Easter eggs in each of them so that the audience can connect the dots.

In WandaVision, we got a big cameo halfway through the season, and we expected two additional ones for the final episodes. Unfortunately for the last two cameos Vision actor Paul Bettany was just trolling us and Benedict Cumberbatch’s appearance was cut. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought us villains from past Captain America films as well as a few exciting cameos from the comics, including the mysterious spy known as Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). But Marvel also reportedly cut two more amazing cameo ideas from the show.

Next up, Loki might drop an even bigger surprise than the previous shows so far, a Marvel villain who we already expect to see in MCU films in the not too distant future. Mind you, some spoilers follow below.

Today's Top Deal

Secret coupon slashes Fire TV Stick 4K to just $29.99 - Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Before we go any further, I’ll remind you to temper your Loki expectations right now. If WandaVision taught us anything it’s that Marvel TV shows aren’t like the movies when it comes to big reveals. Kevin Feige has repeatedly said as much on a few occasions, noting that watching Marvel’s TV shows will not be mandatory to understand the bigger storyline presented in the movies. That’s an understandable take from Marvel, considering that Disney+ is still not available as widely as Netflix.

Loki seems to be the most exciting TV show of Phase 4 so far, considering its premise. We’re not just going to get to see a new version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) who we hadn’t seen since the first Avengers film. The series will also tell us more about how the multiverse works. This Loki is from a different timeline and we’ll get to meet the Time Variance Authority (TVA) charged with governing the timelines in the multiverse.

This brings us to The Ronin’s new report about the surprising cameo in Loki. The blog has reiterated a report from back in December claiming that Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will show up in Loki.

That was just a few days after Marvel confirmed that Majors would play this massive Marvel villain, who was rumored to appear in Endgame at some point before the film launched.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, @EvangelineLilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. @KathrynNewton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/CXivSDaZKE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The Ronin says that it has come across new information and can now independently confirm the previous report. Kang’s introduction is apparently set for Loki. Marvel confirmed that the villain will appear in Ant-Man 3, which launches in early 2023. But if Kang is expected to be the kind of major villain who might even replace Thanos, so we’ll have to see him in various stories before then so that Marvel can flesh out his story.

The report says the size and scope of Majors’ cameo are yet to be determined. But the character is connected to the TVA in the comics, so we’d expect to see him in the Loki TV show. Others have speculated that Kang will be in the TV series recently, so this latest report certainly adds more fuel to the fire.

Loki launches on Disney+ on June 9th. Here’s the latest TV spot that features more footage from the upcoming new MCU series:

Today's Top Deal

Everyone's rushing to Amazon for this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deal! List Price: $49.95 Price: $39.95 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission