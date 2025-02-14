I can’t believe Netflix is finally rolling out Apple TV app support

Years after Apple started offering other streaming services the ability to feature a deeper integration inside the Apple TV app with the “Watch Now” and “Watch Lists,” it seems Netflix is finally rolling out support for these features.

As noted by FlatPanelsHD‘s Rasmus Larsen and corroborated by Apple TV aficionado Sigmund Judge, Netflix will let you connect its streaming service to the Apple TV app. At this moment, it seems this function is rolling out in the US, but it could be available globally soon.

With these features slowly becoming available, it will be easier to keep track of your favorite shows, movies, and documentaries, as you can simply see them by the “Watch Now” carrousel. Personally, I think this is one of the most useful features of the Apple TV app and my Apple TV, as I can quickly see the latest episodes from a handful of streaming services, including Disney+, Max, Prime Video, and Brazil’s local Globoplay platform.

Once Netflix joins the party for us all, we’ll be able to click directly on a show from the Apple TV app and be redirected to the streaming service immediately. In addition, if you enjoy bookmarking what to watch next, the Watch Lists functionality is perfect, as it will give you an idea of what you can start watching after you finish Gilmore Girls for the tenth time.

So far, Netflix hasn’t commented on rolling out this feature, but we’ll let you know once the company officially reveals its plans to support the Apple TV app.

Interestingly, this rollout came a few days after Apple announced that the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+ and the MLS matches, would be available on Android for the first time.

With Apple’s platform now available on Android, millions of new users can enjoy the company’s shows, including the thriller hit Severance, Ted Lasso, Shrinking, and many others.