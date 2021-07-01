Click to Skip Ad
How to lock your Netflix profile so no one else can see what you watch

July 1st, 2021 at 9:16 AM
By
Hide Netflix Profile

There’s something of an old joke that says there’s only one Netflix subscriber in the world and everyone else just shares the same password. While obviously not true, there’s no denying that the total number of people who watch Netflix is far greater than the company’s reported number of subscribers. Not only do people share passwords with friends, but many subscribers have family accounts with multiple profiles that are shared. There are times, however, when you might want to hide your Netflix profile from others.

You might be worried, for example, about people on your account being able to click on your profile and see what you’ve been watching. It may sound a bit silly, but if you have children, you might understandably want to prevent them from seeing and watching more adult-oriented content on your profile. There is, however, an easy solution to this problem: Protect your Netflix profile with a PIN.

How to hide your Netflix profile

To be clear, you can’t manipulate your Netflix profile to make it invisible to other users who log in. Rather, you can put a lock on it. This way, people can see your profile on the menu screen but will be unable to select it.

The first thing you’ll want to do, naturally, is login to your Netflix account. When you see a list of profiles on the splash screen, select the one you want to hide. Next, select Account from the upper right-hand portion of the screen. Once you’re in the account settings, you should see “Profile & Parental Controls” listed about three sections down.

Next, hit the upside-down triangle to expand the viewing area. Now, find the category called “Profile Lock.” Hit “Change” and enter in your Netflix password.  The next step is to create a 4-digit pin for profile access. Once you do that, your profile will be locked and no other profiles on your account will able to see what you’ve been watching or access content that isn’t age-appropriate.

Once you lock your Netflix profile, you’ll see a “lock” icon underneath it on the splash screen. If anyone attempts to access it, they’ll need the four-digit pin. And just like that, you’ve managed to keep your Netflix watch history away from prying eyes.

Netflix originals are back in full force

You may have noticed that Netflix is back to pumping out an insane amount of content again. It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic hampered production on Netflix programming for a good few months. But now that the pandemic is behind us, we’re starting to see Netflix go back to its ambitious release schedule. This month alone, Netflix will release 60 brand new originals. While some of the programs are documentaries and films, the vast majority are Netflix series. Perhaps the biggest new original to launch this month was Lupin: Part 2 which, if you haven’t seen it, is a must-watch.

A life long Mac user and Apple enthusiast, Yoni Heisler has been writing about Apple and the tech industry at large for over 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. When not writing about and analyzing the latest happenings with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching Improv shows in Chicago, playing soccer, and cultivating new TV show addictions, the most recent examples being The Walking Dead and Broad City.

