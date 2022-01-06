Here are all of the new DC shows and movies coming out in 2022

2021 was a quiet year for the DC Extended Universe. While Marvel pumped out a ton of movies and shows, DC released just one new movie. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was the only movie from DC Films to hit theaters in 2021. Other than that, Warner Bros. finally released Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, while a number of live action and animated DC shows continued their runs. 2021 is now over, but DC has plenty of new shows and movies in store for 2022.

New DC movies coming out in 2022

The Batman | March 4, 2022

Once again, a new actor is stepping into the batsuit to play Batman in 2022. Robert Pattinson is taking Ben Affleck's place this time around in Matt Reeves' The Batman, coming to theaters March 4.

This is another reboot, so don't expect the story to follow what happened in Zack Snyder's DC movies. Rather, the movie will explore an earlier period in Batman's life of crimefighting, with the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell) set to face off with Bruce Wayne. According to IMDb, The Batman is actually the most anticipated movie of 2022, beating out Marvel's slate.

DC League of Super-Pets | May 22, 2022

Who saves the Justice League when they're in trouble? A bunch of superpowered pets, obviously. Meet the DC League of Super-Pets. After Lex Luthor captures his owner, Superman's pet dog Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) forms a team with a group of superpowered shelter pets. The cast also includes Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, John Krasinski, and Marc Maron.

Black Adam | July 29, 2022

Dwayne Johnson is doubling up in the DCEU this year, as he will also star as Black Adam this July. We still don't know much about this movie, but Black Adam will become Shazam's archenemy. The two will inevitably duke it out in a future film, but this will serve as Adam's origin story.

The Flash | November 4, 2022

The Snyderverse might be dead, but his Justice League is still kicking. Ezra Miller reprises his role as Barry Allen (aka The Flash) in this 2022 solo flick. In The Flash, Barry will travel back in time to stop his mother's murder. Along the way, he will meet Michael Keaton's Batman from the Tim Burton movies. Ben Affleck will also return for what might be his last time in the role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom | December 16, 2022

Speaking of the Justice League, Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is coming back soon as well in a sequel this winter. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a sequel to the 2018 movie, and will once again be directed by James Wan. Dolph Lundgren, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are all reprising their roles as well. Newcomers include Vincent Regan as Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, and Indya Moore as Karshon. This will be the final DCEU movie of 2022.

New DC shows coming out in 2022

Peacemaker | January 13, 2022

Last year, James Gunn successfully rebooted the Suicide Squad in The Suicide Squad.

In January, his reboot is getting a spinoff on HBO Max as John Cena once again dons the helmet of Peacemaker. The series is set to explore the origins of Peacemaker and fill us in on what happened after The Suicide Squad ended.

DC shows returning in 2022

Batwoman (season 2) | The CW | January 11, 2022

Legends of Tomorrow (season 7) | January 11, 2022

Superman & Lois (season 2) | The CW | January 11, 2022

The Flash (season 8) | The CW | March 9, 2022

DC Super Hero Girls (season 2) | Cartoon Network | TBD 2022

Doom Patrol (season 4) | HBO Max | TBD 2022

Harley Quinn (season 3) | HBO Max | TBD 2022

Pennyworth (season 3) | HBO Max | TBD 2022

Stargirl (season 3) | The CW | TBD 2022

Teen Titans Go! (season 7) | Cartoon Network | TBD 2022

Titans (season 4) | HBO Max | TBD 2022

Young Justice (season 4) | HBO Max | TBD 2022

DC fans clearly have plenty to look forward to in 2022. As quiet as 2021 was, this year projects to be one of the busiest the DC Extended Universe has ever seen.