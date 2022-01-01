Click to Skip Ad
These are the 10 most anticipated movies of 2022, according to IMDb

January 1st, 2022 at 2:56 PM
Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness trailer

Despite all of the disruptions, 2021 delivered scores of stellar new movies both big and small. Comic book and action movies once again dominated the box office, with Spider-Man: No Way Home topping $1 billion in less than two weeks. Sequels filled the charts, but several new properties made a mark as well, such as Dune, Free Guy, and Disney’s Encanto. But now that 2021 is over, it’s time to look ahead to next year. And IMDb recently shared its list of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

IMDb’s 10 most anticipated movies of 2022

  1. The Batman
  2. Scream
  3. Thor: Love and Thunder
  4. Top Gun: Maverick
  5. Killers of the Flower Moon
  6. Jurassic World: Dominion
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  8. Mission: Impossible 7
  9. Uncharted
  10. The Flash

It’s no surprise to see a superhero movie atop the list, but the movie in question is something of a shock. IMDb’s visitors are apparently more interested in DC’s The Batman than any Marvel movies in 2022. As we’ve seen from the trailers, The Batman is yet another reboot, with Robert Pattinson in the titular role. You can watch the latest trailer for the Warner Bros. production below:

Other comic book movies on the list include Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Flash. Eight of the ten movies are either sequels or reboots, while one is based on a video game (Uncharted). The other is Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (based on the book of the same name). Franchises clearly aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

Perhaps the most surprising omission from the list is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to hit theaters on November 11th, 2022. In fact, it was the most anticipated movie of 2022 according to Fandango. Fandango’s list also included Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), Avatar 2, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. More sequels and comic book movies.

IMDb says it determines the list based on “the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.” In other words, the more often people visit the pages for these movies, the higher they are in the rankings. It’s certainly not the worst way to gauge anticipation.

“With so many great movies and series coming our way in 2022, fans can rely on IMDb to help them discover and decide what to watch,” said IMDb COO Nikki Santoro in a statement. “Bats (The Batman), dragons (House of the Dragon), and Richmond greyhounds (Ted Lasso) have a stronghold on IMDb fans who are eagerly anticipating new installments of their favorite franchises.”

