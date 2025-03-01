Get over 400 games for $10 in this California Fire Relief Bundle

How would you like to spend a few dollars, help a worthwhile cause, and walk away with more games than you know what to do with? That’s exactly what the California Fire Relief Bundle on Itch.io offers, with 422 games, tools, books, and comics for $10.

The bundle features over 400 games, TTRPGs, asset packs, and other projects contributed by hundreds of game and tabletop game developers. Other than the processing fees, every penny we all spend goes straight to CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), “a Los Angeles-based organization which offers direct monetary support to survivors of the fires, and supports projects for fire resilience in affected areas (and potential disaster zones).”

If you have $10 to spare and want to help those recovering from the wildfires that impacted so many in California earlier this year, this is a great way to help out.

Plus, the bundle itself isn’t half bad. Highlights include the Zelda-like adventure game Tunic, the interactive search game Hidden Folks, the stressful restaurant simulator Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!, and the self-explanatory SkateBIRD.

Meanwhile, if you have a printer on hand, there are dozens of tabletop RPGs to check out. I am most intrigued by the recently successfully Kickstarted .dungeon, which is described as “a book about traveling through a virtual, fantasy world.”