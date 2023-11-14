Every Switch game announced at the Indie World Showcase

Nintendo hosted its latest Indie World Showcase on Tuesday, giving indie developers a chance to show off their upcoming Switch games. While some of these games won’t be available until next year, others are launching on the Nintendo eShop today. Even with Switch 2 rumors swirling, it’s clear that Nintendo isn’t ditching the Switch any time soon.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Release date: 2024

This once-cancelled Game Boy Advance game has finally been completed, and it’s coming to Switch in 2024. Risky Revolution takes place between the original Shantae and Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, and once again stars the titular half-genie as she navigates platforming challenges, whips enemies with her hair, and transforms into different animals.

Core Keeper

Release date: Summer 2024

In this mining sandbox adventure game, you and up to seven friends will explore an endless cavern while fighting monsters, uncovering relics, and collecting resources. With the resources you find, you can build a town, farm crops, craft armor, and more.

On Your Tail

Release date: 2024

A story-driven life sim starring the aspiring detective Diana as she explores the seaside village of Borgo Marina “in her pursuit of the perfect summer vacation.”

Howl

Release date: November 14, 2023

This turn-based tactical folktale puts you in control of a deaf heroine who has to plan her moves ahead of time in order to outmaneuver dangerous, wolf-life foes.

The Star Named EOS

Release date: Spring 2024

A first-person storytelling puzzle adventure game in which Dei attempts to discover the truth behind his mother’s disappearance with the help of a camera.

Backpack Hero

Release date: November 14, 2023

If you’re a fan of inventory management, you’re going to love Backpack Hero, which is all about arranging the weapons, items, and armor in your backpack to defeat enemies.

Blade Chimera

Release date: Spring 2024

Blade Chimera is a 2D action game in which you use your demon sword to vanquish enemies, change the past, create platforms, and shield yourself.

A Highland Song

Release date: December 5, 2023

A narrative platformer from the creators of Heaven’s Vault and 80 Days taking place in the Scottish Highlands with music by top Scottish folk bands.

Moonstone Island

Release date: Spring 2024

Moonstone Island features more than 100 explorable islands filled with creatures to collect, NPCs to romance, and cards to use in combat encounters.

Death Trick: Double Blind

Release date: 2024

A visual novel about the disappearance of the star magician at Morgan’s Traveling Circus, starring “a private eye hired by the circus owner and a concerned friend summoned by the missing magician.” What is really going on at this circus?

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

Release date: December 7, 2023

The beloved space exploration game about a solar system trapped in a time loop is coming to Switch this December, bringing the Echoes of the Eye DLC with it.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist

Release date: November 14, 2023

Artists, rejoice! In Passpartout 2, you play as a struggling artist on the streets of Phénix. You can use the Switch’s touchscreen to draw your own art, and you’ll unlock more tools as you progress. You can also take commissions and sell your art to the townsfolk.

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Release date: April 30, 2024

One of the most celebrated indie platformers of all time is back on Switch with updated graphics, sound, and commentary from the developer.

Other Switch games revealed at Indie World

Planet of Lana | Release date : Spring 2024 | “A cinematic puzzle-adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.”

: Spring 2024 | “A cinematic puzzle-adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.” Enjoy the Diner | Release date : November 14, 2023 | “A mysterious narrative adventure with point-and-click elements.”

: November 14, 2023 | “A mysterious narrative adventure with point-and-click elements.” Heavenly Bodies | Release date : February 2024 | “A delightfully challenging physics-based space puzzler that asks you to complete a series of seemingly simple tasks aboard a 1970s space station.”

: February 2024 | “A delightfully challenging physics-based space puzzler that asks you to complete a series of seemingly simple tasks aboard a 1970s space station.” The Gecko Gods | Release date : Spring 2024 | “A relaxed puzzle-platformer starring a tiny gecko who must explore a set of mysterious islands and temples on a mission to save its friends.”

: Spring 2024 | “A relaxed puzzle-platformer starring a tiny gecko who must explore a set of mysterious islands and temples on a mission to save its friends.” Urban Myth Dissolution Center | Release date: 2024 | “A captivating mystery game in which you’re tasked with investigating curses, haunted houses and other urban myths.”

That’s everything from this fall’s Indie World Showcase. We’ll be back for the next one.