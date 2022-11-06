Every movie and TV show that’s blocked on Netflix Basic with Ads

Netflix has finally launched its ad-supported plan, called Netflix Basic with Ads. And while it’s cheaper than any of Netflix’s other plans, it also comes with a few major drawbacks. In addition to showing you 4 or 5 ads per hour and taking away your ability to download content for offline viewing, Netflix Basic with ads also features a smaller content library than the other plans.

As Netflix explains on its help site, some movies and TV shows are unavailable on the Basic with Ads plan because of licensing restrictions. Those titles will feature a red lock icon in the top-right corner of the image. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t shared a list of locked titles, but GameSpot managed to round up a fairly comprehensive list.

We’ll be sure to update this list if and when we get an official tally, but for now, here are all of the movies and TV shows you can’t watch on Netflix Basic with ads:

Unavailable movies on Netflix Basic with Ads

21

28 Days

30 Minutes or Less

The Age of Adaline

Alpha and Omega

The Alpinist

American Murder: The Family Next Door

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules

American Ultra

August: Osage County

Backtrace

The Bad Guys

Bad Words

A Baker and the Beauty

Battle: Los Angeles

Ben is Back

Big Eyes

Birth of the Dragon

Blackhat

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Blair Witch

Blue Jasmine

Blood and Bone

The Book of Henry

The Bounty Hunter

Casino Royale (2006)

El Chema

Children of the Sea

Cleaner

Contraband

Crimson Peak

Daddy Day Camp

The Danish Girl

Darkest Hour

Delta Farce

Dope

Doom Annihilation

Dracula Untold

Dragonheart: Vengeance

The Duff

Effie Gray

Empire State

Endless Love

Escape from Planet Earth

Falsa Identidad

Father Christmas is Back

Father Stu

Final Score

Fireworks

Five Feet Apart

The Forest

Funan

Geronimo: An American Legend

Get On Up

The Giver

Good Girls

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

Good on Paper

Grand Daddy Day Care

The Green Inferno

Hail, Caesar!

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

Hell or High Water

Hop

How High 2

The Hurt Locker

Honey Girls

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Imitation Game

Imposters

Incarnate

The Interpreter

The Interview

It Follows

Jarhead: Law of Return

Jem and the Holograms

Jexi

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Justice

King of Thieves

A Knight’s Tale

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Legend (2015)

Les Misérables (2012)

Linewatch

The Little Rascals

The Little Vampire

LOL

Loving

Lowrider

Made of Honor

Man on a Ledge

Margin Call

The Mask of Zorro

Missing Link

The Mist

MFKZ

A Monster Calls

Morbius

Mr. Right

The Munsters

Nocturnal Animals

Notting Hill

Oblivion

Okko’s Inn

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Paddington

The Phantom Thread

Pineapple Express

Piranha (2010)

The Poison Rose

Pope Francis: A Man of his Word

Puerto Ricans in Paris

Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale

Quantum of Solace

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Ratchet & Clank

Raw

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Riot

Road House

Robin Hood (2010)

RV

Rush

St. Vincent

Savages

Scary Movie V

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Seven Pounds

Seventh Son

The Shack

She’s Funny That Way

Shooter

Siberia

Sing 2

Skyfall

Snatch

Sorry to Bother You

Soul Plane

Speed Kills

The Spy Next Door

State of Play

Steve Jobs

Still Alice

The Stolen

S.W.A.T. Under Siege

The Take

Take the Ball Pass the Ball

Term Life

That’s My Boy

Trading Paint

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Undercover Brother 2

Umma

Uncharted

Undefeated

Unfriended

In a Valley of Violence

Vampires vs. The Bronx

Vice

Victoria & Abdul

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Walking Tall

Walk of Shame

Wanted

We Die Young

Welcome to Sudden Death

We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Wild Card

Wish Upon a Unicorn

Woman in Gold

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

XV Beyond the Tryline

The Yeti Adventures

You Cannot Hide

The Young Messiah

Zathura

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Unavailable TV shows on Netflix Basic with ads

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

All Hail King Julien

All Hail King Julien: Exiled

All Hail King Julien: Happy Birthday to You!

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Arrested Development

Ash vs. Evil Dead

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama

Dawn of the Croods

Diary of a Gigolo

Dinotrux Happy Birthday to You

Dinotrux Supercharged

Dirty John

Dragons: Race to the Edge

Dragons: Rescue Riders

Dragons Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Dragons: Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday

Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space!

El Final Del Paraiso

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers – Homecoming

Friday Night Lights

Gabby’s Dollhouse

Go Dog Go

The Good Place

Greenleaf

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

House of Cards

The Inmate

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa De Barrio: La Serie

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Knight Rider

Knight Rider 2000

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

The Last Kingdom

The Magicians

Malverde: El Santo Patrón

Marlon

Minions & More 1

Monster High: Electrified

New Girl

No Te Puedes Esconder

Peaky Blinders

Playing with Fire

Queen of the South

She-Ra and the Princess of Power

The Sinner

Spirit: Riding Free

Spirit: Riding Free – Pony Tales

Spirit: Riding Free – Ride Along Adventure

Spirit: Riding Free – Riding Academy

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween

Stargate: SG-1

Team Zenko Go

Time: The Kalief Browder Story

Trollhunters: Happy Birthday to You

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia

Trolls: The Beat Goes On

Uncoupled

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Vampire Academy

Van Helsing

VeggieTales in the City

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Wynonna Earp

If you want immediate access to all these movies and shows, your only option is to upgrade to a more expensive plan. Netflix says that some of these will eventually be available on the ad-supported plan, but hasn’t shared any specifics.

