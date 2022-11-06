Every movie and TV show that’s blocked on Netflix Basic with Ads

Netflix has finally launched its ad-supported plan, called Netflix Basic with Ads. And while it’s cheaper than any of Netflix’s other plans, it also comes with a few major drawbacks. In addition to showing you 4 or 5 ads per hour and taking away your ability to download content for offline viewing, Netflix Basic with ads also features a smaller content library than the other plans.
As Netflix explains on its help site, some movies and TV shows are unavailable on the Basic with Ads plan because of licensing restrictions. Those titles will feature a red lock icon in the top-right corner of the image. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t shared a list of locked titles, but GameSpot managed to round up a fairly comprehensive list.
We’ll be sure to update this list if and when we get an official tally, but for now, here are all of the movies and TV shows you can’t watch on Netflix Basic with ads:
Unavailable movies on Netflix Basic with Ads
- 21
- 28 Days
- 30 Minutes or Less
- The Age of Adaline
- Alpha and Omega
- The Alpinist
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
- American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
- American Ultra
- August: Osage County
- Backtrace
- The Bad Guys
- Bad Words
- A Baker and the Beauty
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Ben is Back
- Big Eyes
- Birth of the Dragon
- Blackhat
- Blade of the 47 Ronin
- Blair Witch
- Blue Jasmine
- Blood and Bone
- The Book of Henry
- The Bounty Hunter
- Casino Royale (2006)
- El Chema
- Children of the Sea
- Cleaner
- Contraband
- Crimson Peak
- Daddy Day Camp
- The Danish Girl
- Darkest Hour
- Delta Farce
- Dope
- Doom Annihilation
- Dracula Untold
- Dragonheart: Vengeance
- The Duff
- Effie Gray
- Empire State
- Endless Love
- Escape from Planet Earth
- Falsa Identidad
- Father Christmas is Back
- Father Stu
- Final Score
- Fireworks
- Five Feet Apart
- The Forest
- Funan
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- Get On Up
- The Giver
- Good Girls
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
- Good on Paper
- Grand Daddy Day Care
- The Green Inferno
- Hail, Caesar!
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
- Hell or High Water
- Hop
- How High 2
- The Hurt Locker
- Honey Girls
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Imitation Game
- Imposters
- Incarnate
- The Interpreter
- The Interview
- It Follows
- Jarhead: Law of Return
- Jem and the Holograms
- Jexi
- John Carpenter’s Vampires
- Justice
- King of Thieves
- A Knight’s Tale
- Labyrinth
- Land of the Lost
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Legend (2015)
- Les Misérables (2012)
- Linewatch
- The Little Rascals
- The Little Vampire
- LOL
- Loving
- Lowrider
- Made of Honor
- Man on a Ledge
- Margin Call
- The Mask of Zorro
- Missing Link
- The Mist
- MFKZ
- A Monster Calls
- Morbius
- Mr. Right
- The Munsters
- Nocturnal Animals
- Notting Hill
- Oblivion
- Okko’s Inn
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Paddington
- The Phantom Thread
- Pineapple Express
- Piranha (2010)
- The Poison Rose
- Pope Francis: A Man of his Word
- Puerto Ricans in Paris
- Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale
- Quantum of Solace
- Rambo (2008)
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Ratchet & Clank
- Raw
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Riot
- Road House
- Robin Hood (2010)
- RV
- Rush
- St. Vincent
- Savages
- Scary Movie V
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Seven Pounds
- Seventh Son
- The Shack
- She’s Funny That Way
- Shooter
- Siberia
- Sing 2
- Skyfall
- Snatch
- Sorry to Bother You
- Soul Plane
- Speed Kills
- The Spy Next Door
- State of Play
- Steve Jobs
- Still Alice
- The Stolen
- S.W.A.T. Under Siege
- The Take
- Take the Ball Pass the Ball
- Term Life
- That’s My Boy
- Trading Paint
- Tremors: Shrieker Island
- Undercover Brother 2
- Umma
- Uncharted
- Undefeated
- Unfriended
- In a Valley of Violence
- Vampires vs. The Bronx
- Vice
- Victoria & Abdul
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
- Walking Tall
- Walk of Shame
- Wanted
- We Die Young
- Welcome to Sudden Death
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
- Wild Card
- Wish Upon a Unicorn
- Woman in Gold
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
- XV Beyond the Tryline
- The Yeti Adventures
- You Cannot Hide
- The Young Messiah
- Zathura
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
Unavailable TV shows on Netflix Basic with ads
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots
- All Hail King Julien
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled
- All Hail King Julien: Happy Birthday to You!
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing
- Arrested Development
- Ash vs. Evil Dead
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama
- Dawn of the Croods
- Diary of a Gigolo
- Dinotrux Happy Birthday to You
- Dinotrux Supercharged
- Dirty John
- Dragons: Race to the Edge
- Dragons: Rescue Riders
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
- Dragons: Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space!
- El Final Del Paraiso
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers – Homecoming
- Friday Night Lights
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Go Dog Go
- The Good Place
- Greenleaf
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
- House of Cards
- The Inmate
- Jenni Rivera: Mariposa De Barrio: La Serie
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
- Knight Rider
- Knight Rider 2000
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
- The Last Kingdom
- The Magicians
- Malverde: El Santo Patrón
- Marlon
- Minions & More 1
- Monster High: Electrified
- New Girl
- No Te Puedes Esconder
- Peaky Blinders
- Playing with Fire
- Queen of the South
- She-Ra and the Princess of Power
- The Sinner
- Spirit: Riding Free
- Spirit: Riding Free – Pony Tales
- Spirit: Riding Free – Ride Along Adventure
- Spirit: Riding Free – Riding Academy
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween
- Stargate: SG-1
- Team Zenko Go
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story
- Trollhunters: Happy Birthday to You
- Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On
- Uncoupled
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
- Vampire Academy
- Van Helsing
- VeggieTales in the City
- Voltron: Legendary Defender
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
- Wynonna Earp
If you want immediate access to all these movies and shows, your only option is to upgrade to a more expensive plan. Netflix says that some of these will eventually be available on the ad-supported plan, but hasn’t shared any specifics.
