Don’t expect your Nintendo Switch 2 to be much of a media player

Before smart TVs were everywhere, many of us depended on our game consoles to serve as streaming hubs in our homes. Some of you still probably watch Netflix or Hulu on your Xbox or PlayStation, but if you were hoping for the Nintendo Switch 2 to double as a portable streaming device, you’re likely going to be disappointed.

Over the past few weeks, Nintendo has been updating its page featuring information about the compatibility of Switch games and software on Switch 2. The good news is that most first- and third-party Switch games will be playable on Switch 2. But while Nintendo is working to ensure that as many games as possible are playable on its next-gen console at launch, the same isn’t necessarily true for streaming apps.

As of its latest update, Nintendo’s compatibility page says that Hulu, Crunchyroll, Niconico, and Abema “cannot be used on Nintendo Switch 2.” There doesn’t appear to be any ambiguity here, nor is there any indication that this might change in the future.

Nintendo hasn’t shared any specifics about why these streaming apps can’t be used on Switch 2, but it’s clear that third-party software is not a priority this generation.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Personally, I have got more devices that stream movies and shows than I know what to do with, so I won’t miss Hulu on Switch 2. That said, traveling with half a dozen smart devices is always annoying, so the Switch 2 lacking support for these major streaming services ensures it will be just one of several tech doodads I throw in my bag when I travel.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on Thursday, June 5th. If you weren’t able to secure a preorder, be sure to check our guide for how to find one on launch day.