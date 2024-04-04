Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Feel Good Shows Netflix Top 10 Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx Best New Shows To Stream
Home Entertainment Apps & Software

Disney Plus password-sharing crackdown starts in June: Everything you need to know

By
Published Apr 4th, 2024 2:38PM EDT
Disney's new logo for Disney+
Image: Disney

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Following Netflix’s successful password-sharing crackdown, Disney Plus is the latest streaming service to declare war against subscribers sharing their passwords with different people.

While we already expected this change since last August, the company’s CEO, Bob Iger, has given some details about the password-sharing crackdown coming to Mickey Mouse’s streaming service.

In an interview on CNBC, Iger said Disney has plans on “launching our first real foray into password sharing” this June, but this will start in “just a few countries in a few markets” before it expands to all subscribers in September.

Disney Plus rolled out some kind of password-sharing crackdown in January when new subscribers would already have to comply with these changes.

Then, in February, Disney’s chief financial officer, Hugh Johnston, gave a few details about the company’s anti-password-sharing actions. Johnston said that Disney Plus accounts “suspected of improper sharing” will get an option to sign up for their own subscription. But it won’t happen earlier than this coming summer. 

Wish is streaming on Disney+ in April 2024.Image source: Disney

If that sounds familiar, it’s because you might have seen such nudges from Netflix last year. Moreover, Disney will want an “additional fee” for access outside the main Disney Plus household. It’s unclear how much you’d have to pay. Netflix charges an extra $7.99 per additional user, with a maximum of two. 

Since Disney Plus is struggling to be profitable, and Netflix was able to increase subscribers, it’s only natural that the company is following the steps of the other streaming service.

Can I continue to share my password on Disney Plus?

If you are already a subscriber, then yes. But this will change in September. This will start in June for some markets and regions (still not disclosed).

How much will an additional subscription to Disney Plus cost?

Disney hasn’t announced how much it will cost.

Will the password-sharing crackdown apply to Hulu?

Yes.

Don’t Miss: Max password sharing crackdown might start sooner than you thought

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News