Disney Plus password-sharing crackdown starts in June: Everything you need to know

Following Netflix’s successful password-sharing crackdown, Disney Plus is the latest streaming service to declare war against subscribers sharing their passwords with different people.

While we already expected this change since last August, the company’s CEO, Bob Iger, has given some details about the password-sharing crackdown coming to Mickey Mouse’s streaming service.

In an interview on CNBC, Iger said Disney has plans on “launching our first real foray into password sharing” this June, but this will start in “just a few countries in a few markets” before it expands to all subscribers in September.

Disney Plus rolled out some kind of password-sharing crackdown in January when new subscribers would already have to comply with these changes.

Then, in February, Disney’s chief financial officer, Hugh Johnston, gave a few details about the company’s anti-password-sharing actions. Johnston said that Disney Plus accounts “suspected of improper sharing” will get an option to sign up for their own subscription. But it won’t happen earlier than this coming summer.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because you might have seen such nudges from Netflix last year. Moreover, Disney will want an “additional fee” for access outside the main Disney Plus household. It’s unclear how much you’d have to pay. Netflix charges an extra $7.99 per additional user, with a maximum of two.

Since Disney Plus is struggling to be profitable, and Netflix was able to increase subscribers, it’s only natural that the company is following the steps of the other streaming service.

Can I continue to share my password on Disney Plus?

If you are already a subscriber, then yes. But this will change in September. This will start in June for some markets and regions (still not disclosed).

How much will an additional subscription to Disney Plus cost?

Disney hasn’t announced how much it will cost.

Will the password-sharing crackdown apply to Hulu?

Yes.