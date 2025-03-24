Disney+ just added a quality-of-life feature subscribers will love

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, but it still lacks a few basic features other streamers offer. One of those missing features was added this week, as Disney+ now lets users remove titles from the “Continue Watching” row.

You might remember that Disney+ added the Continue Watching row back in 2019. It took over five years, but now you can finally edit the list from the app.

Here are the two ways that you can remove titles from Continue Watching:

From the Continue Watching row, navigate to the title you want to remove, press and hold the select button on your remote, and choose “Remove.” If you’re on mobile, tap the three dots under the title to find the “Remove” button. Visit the title’s Details page, navigate to the Remove button (-), and click it.

There is one exception: Live events cannot be removed from the Continue Watching row. You’ll have to wait until they end, at which point they’re automatically removed from the row. So, keep that in mind before you add them.

Disney+ says the feature started rolling out today on the web, Apple TV, and iOS devices. It will make its way to other platforms in the coming weeks.