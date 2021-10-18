Disney delayed a ton of Marvel movies, here are the new release dates

For the past several months, Marvel fans have been on pins and needles waiting for all the inevitable delays. Thankfully, those delays never materialized, as Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home are both still slated to launch this fall.

But now, with the year winding to a close, Disney has announced delays for many of the most highly-anticipated Marvel movies coming in 2022 and 2023.

Marvel movies: Delays in 2022 and 2023

Disney has delayed a majority of the Marvel movies initially scheduled to launch in the next two years, Variety reports. The upcoming Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Ant-Man sequels all have new release dates. But that’s not all, as you can see in the list below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness : March 25th, 2022 to May 6th, 2022

: March 25th, 2022 to May 6th, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder : May 6th, 2022 to July 8th, 2022

: May 6th, 2022 to July 8th, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever : July 8th, 2022 to November 11th, 2022

: July 8th, 2022 to November 11th, 2022 Indiana Jones 5 : July 29th, 2022 to June 30th, 2023

: July 29th, 2022 to June 30th, 2023 Untitled Disney Live Action : July 14th, 2023 to N/A

: July 14th, 2023 to N/A The Marvels : November 11th, 2022 to February 17th, 2023

: November 11th, 2022 to February 17th, 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania : February 17th, 2023 to July 28th, 2023

: February 17th, 2023 to July 28th, 2023 Untitled Marvel : July 28th, 2023 to N/A

: July 28th, 2023 to N/A 2nd Untitled Marvel : October 6th, 2023 to N/A

: October 6th, 2023 to N/A Untitled 20th Century : October 20th, 2023 to N/A

: October 20th, 2023 to N/A 3rd Untitled Marvel: November 10th, 2023 to November 3rd, 2023

Disney spent much of 2020 shaking up its movie release schedule to account for the closing of movie theaters, but box office returns might not have caused these delays. According to Variety, production issues are to blame. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still filming in Atlanta despite its summer 2022 release date. Due to the interconnected nature of the MCU, Marvel can’t swap it with another movie. If Black Panther isn’t going to be ready in time, everything has to move back.

Similarly, hurdles on set have led to yet another delay for the fifth Indiana Jones movie. Harrison Ford injured his shoulder while filming back in June, and had to take an extended break to recover. Director James Mangold attempted to shoot as much as he could without the actor, but as Variety notes, there aren’t many scenes in the movie that don’t feature Harrison Ford.

Notably, this leaves quite a gap between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The third Spider-Man movie comes out on December 17th, and then we’ll be waiting nearly six months for another Marvel movie. Of course, fans had to wait over a year for WandaVision after Spider-Man: Far From Home, so what’s six months?