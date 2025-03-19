Crunchyroll Spring 2025: All the new anime coming this season

Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the number of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the spring 2025 season.

Some of the popular anime TV series returning in spring 2025 include Wind Breaker, Fire Force, Black Butler, and I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level.

We’re also getting a new My Hero Academia spinoff series titled Vigilantes. The spinoff follows college student Koichi Haimawari, who has a relatively lame Quirk, but one day, his life is flipped upside-down when he’s recruited to become a vigilante.

One Piece fans will also be pleased to see the show return from its latest hiatus.

New on Crunchyroll in Spring 2025

Streaming March 30

The Unaware Atelier Meister

Streaming April 1

Once Upon a Witch’s Death

Catch Me at the Ballpark!

Streaming April 2

The Beginning After the End

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san

Streaming April 3

WIND BREAKER Season 2

The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows

Streaming April 4

Fire Force Season 3

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2

Streaming April 5

Streaming April 6

One Piece (Returning From Hiatus)

(Returning From Hiatus) WITCH WATCH

The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl

Streaming April 7

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

ZatsuTabi -That’s Journey-

Summer Pockets

#COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT

Streaming April 8

The Shiunji Family Children

Streaming April 10

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2

Streaming April 11

Teogonia

Streaming April 12

Food for the Soul

mono

Series Continuing from Winter 2024

Check back later for the new releases on Crunchyroll for the Summer 2025 season.