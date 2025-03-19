Crunchyroll Spring 2025: All the new anime coming this season

Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the number of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the spring 2025 season.
Some of the popular anime TV series returning in spring 2025 include Wind Breaker, Fire Force, Black Butler, and I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level.
We’re also getting a new My Hero Academia spinoff series titled Vigilantes. The spinoff follows college student Koichi Haimawari, who has a relatively lame Quirk, but one day, his life is flipped upside-down when he’s recruited to become a vigilante.
One Piece fans will also be pleased to see the show return from its latest hiatus.
New on Crunchyroll in Spring 2025
Streaming March 30
- The Unaware Atelier Meister
Streaming April 1
- Once Upon a Witch’s Death
- Catch Me at the Ballpark!
Streaming April 2
- The Beginning After the End
- The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
- Please Put Them On, Takamine-san
Streaming April 3
- WIND BREAKER Season 2
- The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows
Streaming April 4
- Fire Force Season 3
- Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?
- Bye Bye, Earth Season 2
Streaming April 5
- To Be Hero X
- Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-
- SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary Season 2
- I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level Season 2
- Anne Shirley
- GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS
- I’m the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!
- Classic★Stars
Streaming April 6
- One Piece (Returning From Hiatus)
- WITCH WATCH
- The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl
Streaming April 7
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
- ZatsuTabi -That’s Journey-
- Summer Pockets
- #COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT
Streaming April 8
- The Shiunji Family Children
Streaming April 10
- A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2
Streaming April 11
- Teogonia
Streaming April 12
- Food for the Soul
- mono
Series Continuing from Winter 2024
- The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!
- You and Idol Precure
Check back later for the new releases on Crunchyroll for the Summer 2025 season.