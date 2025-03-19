Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
Save $150 on the ultimate new robot vacuum!
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Crunchyroll Spring 2025: All the new anime coming this season

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 19th, 2025 5:32PM EDT
My Hero Academia: Vigilante is coming to Crunchyroll in Spring 2025.
Image: Crunchyroll

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the number of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the spring 2025 season.

Some of the popular anime TV series returning in spring 2025 include Wind Breaker, Fire Force, Black Butler, and I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level.

We’re also getting a new My Hero Academia spinoff series titled Vigilantes. The spinoff follows college student Koichi Haimawari, who has a relatively lame Quirk, but one day, his life is flipped upside-down when he’s recruited to become a vigilante.

One Piece fans will also be pleased to see the show return from its latest hiatus.

New on Crunchyroll in Spring 2025

Streaming March 30

  • The Unaware Atelier Meister

Streaming April 1

  • Once Upon a Witch’s Death
  • Catch Me at the Ballpark!

Streaming April 2

  • The Beginning After the End
  • The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
  • Please Put Them On, Takamine-san

Streaming April 3

  • WIND BREAKER Season 2
  • The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows

Streaming April 4

Streaming April 5

Streaming April 6

  • One Piece (Returning From Hiatus)
  • WITCH WATCH
  • The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl

Streaming April 7

  • My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
  • ZatsuTabi -That’s Journey-
  • Summer Pockets
  • #COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT

Streaming April 8

  • The Shiunji Family Children

Streaming April 10

Streaming April 11

  • Teogonia

Streaming April 12

  • Food for the Soul
  • mono

Series Continuing from Winter 2024

Check back later for the new releases on Crunchyroll for the Summer 2025 season.

Don’t Miss: 2 of the most criminally underrated Prime Video series that more people need to watch

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News