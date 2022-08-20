Chris Evans reacts to hilarious She-Hulk reveal about Captain America

A few days before releasing the first She-Hulk episode on Disney Plus, Marvel gave MCU fans an incredible preview filled with spoilers. The She-Hulk scene was centered around a conversation about Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), culminating in a car crash.

We explained all the mind-blowing spoilers in the scene at the time and speculated it would be part of the first episode. It turns out that we were right. And it turns out that Chris Evans has reacted to all that talk about the former Captain America’s virginity. You should watch the first episode of She-Hulk before reading the spoilers below.

The big Steve Rogers reveal in She-Hulk

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) had the same conversation in that car scene that many MCU fans might have had at various points in the MCU history: Is Steve Rovers a virgin? Or was he a virgin when he went into the ice at the end of World War 2?

Jen thinks he is. At least that’s what she tells Bruce right as they avoid a collision with a spaceship. It turns out that discussing Steve Rogers’ virginity behind the wheel is dangerous. And that event will be forever tied to She-Hulk’s origin. Would she have been able to avoid the spaceship without crashing the car with a clearer mind? We’ll never know.

What we do know, however, is that Steve Rogers lost his virginity before going into the ice. Jan manages to steal that confession from Hulk during her training while pretending to be drunk. That’s the amazing She-Hulk episode 1 credits scene, by the way, and it’s hilarious.

These She-Hulk scenes are important for Chris Evans’ beloved character for a different reason. Bruce Banner talks about Rogers in the present tense, an indication that the former Cap is alive somewhere.

Chris Evans’s reaction

If you saw Steve Rogers, Captain America, and Chris Evans trending on social media the other day, you now know why. It’s all because of the Steve Rogers gag in She-Hulk.

That’s the kind of MCU Easter egg that will go viral. And that’s probably what Marvel wants. That sort of promotion might convince more people to watch She-Hulk. And that means subscribing to Disney Plus, the only place streaming MCU adventures.

Given all the attention Steve Rogers got on social media, a reaction from Chris Evans was inevitable. Fans of the actor already brought out the obvious meme for the She-Hulk reveal, Chris Evans’ response from Free Guy. The actor played himself in that movie, witnessing the use of Captain America’s shield in the film (see clip above).

He eventually reacted to episode 1 on Twitter by posting a series of emojis. Chris Evans found the whole Steve Rogers She-Hulk gag hilarious. Also, he knows the Rogers secret, and he isn’t telling. His reply went viral on Twitter, getting more than 400,000 likes, and confusing everyone who hasn’t seen She-Hulk episode 1 in the process.

Maybe when Chris Evans returns to the MCU, Steve Rogers and She-Hulk can address the matter in greater detail.

