Check your Switch 2 preorder to make sure it wasn’t canceled

We’re just over a week out from the debut of the Nintendo Switch 2, and while some customers are excited to receive their next-generation consoles on launch day, others are discovering that their preorders weren’t as secure as they expected.

As spotted by Vice, a number of people who placed preorders for the Switch 2 had their orders randomly canceled without any notice or explanation. One Redditor had been checking on their preorder at Walmart every day since they placed it, and then suddenly found that their Switch 2 and Mario Kart World preorders had both been canceled last week.

Sadly, this doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident, as dozens of people responded with their own stories of surprise Switch 2 preorder cancellations.

“I as well got a email saying my order was canceled,” one user responded in a different thread. “The most customer care can do was offer a 25$ coupon code. So upsetting to wake up to this especially with the launch being 2 weeks away.”

“Dude I thought I was the only one,” said another user, though they didn’t share specific details. “I called Walmart and all they said was it got cancelled because of technical issues, guess my son won’t be playing with his boys on day 1.”

Some users believe that the cancellations might be related to the payment method. Walmart is reportedly having issues with the buy now, pay later service Affirm, as its loan agreements only last 30 days. Notably, most Switch 2 preorders were placed on April 24th (precisely one month before the first Reddit thread we linked above was created).

If you end up with a canceled preorder, the good news is that there are other ways to acquire a Switch 2 on launch day. You can read our full guide here, but Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and even Staples should all have extra stock on June 5th.