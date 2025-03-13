Apple Music Classical comes to web before Mac version

Apple announces major news for Apple Music Classical every six months. This service is based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service the company bought in 2021. Now, as spotted by MacRumors, Apple Music Classical is available on the web.

Apple Music users can access this new page here. In late 2023, the service’s latest expansion was for iPad. With Apple Music Classical on the web, you can access the world’s largest classical music catalog. Search by composer, work, conductor, and more to quickly find any recording. Explore composers, periods, instruments, and more through curated playlists and composer biographies. Get detailed information about what you are listening to.

The service looks like Apple Music on the web but has its own particularities. Apple Music Classical has the largest classical library with over 100 million songs and the world’s largest catalog of classical music — more than 5 million tracks and 1.2 million recordings. It features:

20K+ composers;

115K+ unique classical workers listed;

350+ movements available.

It is available in Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless up to 24 bits. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is also supported.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In September 2024, Apple Music Classical was updated to version 2.0, which is compatible with iOS 18 and has two new features: a Recently Added section and thousands of album booklets.

With the Recently Added section, you can easily find the latest albums you’ve added to your library. With the album booklets, Apple now offers more information about classical albums and artists. If available, you’ll see a book icon in the top right corner of the album. Once you click there, it will display the booklet.

Even with this release, it’s unclear if Apple plans to launch a version for Mac or Apple TV. That said, you can also enjoy it on Android devices, as the application is available in the Google Play Store. The service is available in every region Apple Music exists, except for Russia and Türkiye.