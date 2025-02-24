Andor season 2 trailer brings back all your favorite Rogue One characters

With two months to go until the return of the best show on Disney+, Lucasfilm has released the first trailer for Andor season 2. For such a dark, brooding series, the trailer is surprisingly sunny and bright, set to Steve Earle’s “The Revolution Starts Now.”

“Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance,” reads the synopsis of season 2 from a Lucasfilm press release. “Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.”

The second and final season of Andor: A Star Wars Story consists of 12 episodes split into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will hit Disney+ on April 22, with subsequent chapters arriving every week until the finale on May 13.

“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” said Tony Gilroy, series creator and executive producer of Andor, in a statement on Monday. “They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

We know the series will end right as Rogue One begins, leading right up to the moment we first meet Cassian Andor in the 2016 Star Wars spinoff movie. As such, there will be more crossover between the characters of the movie and the show this season.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Ben Mendelsohn as Director Krennic, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, and the droid K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk.

Andor season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.