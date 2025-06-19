All the new anime coming to Crunchyroll in summer 2025

Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the number of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the summer 2025 season.
Some of the popular anime TV series returning in summer 2025 include Dan Da Dan, Kaiju No. 8, Rent-a-Girlfriend, and The Rising of the Shield Hero.
Among the most exciting premieres this season is Bones Film’s Gachiakuta. Based on a manga written and illustrated by Kei Urana, Gachiakuta is a dark fantasy show about an orphan named Rudo who has to fight for survival in the slums beneath a floating city.
There are also plenty of TV shows continuing their runs from spring 2025, including One Piece, Case Closed, Witch Watch, To Be Hero X, and Summer Pockets.
New on Crunchyroll in Summer 2025
Available June 28
- Takopi’s Original Sin
- Lord of Mysteries
Available July 1
- Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
- Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show
- Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4
Available July 2
- Clevatess
- Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse
- New Saga
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 2
Available July 3
- DAN DA DAN Season 2
- The Water Magician
- Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!
- KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Available July 4
- Secrets of the Silent Witch
- Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER
- Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse
- Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex
Available July 5
- My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus
- With You and the Rain
- The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses
- Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer
- Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter
- Hoshina’s Day Off
Available July 6
- Gachiakuta
- Nyaight of the Living Cat
- Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2
- Hotel Inhumans
- Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin
- Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl
- Ruri Rocks
Available July 7
- Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2
- Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole
Available July 8
- Turkey! Time to Strike
- A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2
Available July 9
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Season 2
- Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze
Available July 10
- Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2
- Solo Camping for Two
Available July 19
- Kaiju No. 8 Season 2
Available July 24
- Let’s Go Karaoke!
Available August 20
- Captivated, By You
Coming Soon
- See You Tomorrow at the Food Court
Series Continuing from Spring 2025
- Summer Pockets
- TO BE HERO X
- Anne Shirley
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- You and Idol Precure
- WITCH WATCH
- One Piece
Check back later for more new anime releases on Crunchyroll in the seasons to come.