All the new anime coming to Crunchyroll in summer 2025

Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the number of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the summer 2025 season.

Some of the popular anime TV series returning in summer 2025 include Dan Da Dan, Kaiju No. 8, Rent-a-Girlfriend, and The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Among the most exciting premieres this season is Bones Film’s Gachiakuta. Based on a manga written and illustrated by Kei Urana, Gachiakuta is a dark fantasy show about an orphan named Rudo who has to fight for survival in the slums beneath a floating city.

There are also plenty of TV shows continuing their runs from spring 2025, including One Piece, Case Closed, Witch Watch, To Be Hero X, and Summer Pockets.

New on Crunchyroll in Summer 2025

Available June 28

Takopi’s Original Sin

Lord of Mysteries

Available July 1

Detectives These Days Are Crazy!

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4

Available July 2

Clevatess

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse

New Saga

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 2

Available July 3

DAN DA DAN Season 2

The Water Magician

Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!

KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Available July 4

Secrets of the Silent Witch

Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER

Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse

Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex

Available July 5

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

With You and the Rain

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses

Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer

Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter

Hoshina’s Day Off

Available July 6

Gachiakuta

Nyaight of the Living Cat

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2

Hotel Inhumans

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin

Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl

Ruri Rocks

Available July 7

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2

Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole

Available July 8

Turkey! Time to Strike

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2

Available July 9

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Season 2

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze

Available July 10

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2

Solo Camping for Two

Available July 19

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

Available July 24

Let’s Go Karaoke!

Available August 20

Captivated, By You

Coming Soon

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court

Series Continuing from Spring 2025

Summer Pockets

TO BE HERO X

Anne Shirley

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

You and Idol Precure

WITCH WATCH

One Piece

Check back later for more new anime releases on Crunchyroll in the seasons to come.