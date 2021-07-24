Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Mattress Topper Amazon
    14:52 Deals

    35,000 Amazon shoppers gave this mattress topper 5 stars – get one for $34 today
  2. Amazon Deals
    07:55 Deals

    10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: Alexa in your car for $19.99, $200 Chro…
  3. Amazon Echo Auto Price
    13:16 Deals

    Add hands-free Alexa to your car for $19.99 with this Amazon deal
  4. Best Selling Drones Amazon
    13:27 Deals

    Amazon has a $59 drone you can control with gestures or just your voice
  5. MacBook Pro 2021 Price
    16:34 Deals

    Amazon slashed $200 off Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, or get a MacBook Air for $899
HomeEntertainmentTV Shows

A huge ‘Game of Thrones’ star just confirmed she’s joining the MCU

July 24th, 2021 at 10:31 AM
By
Secret Invasion series

The Mother of Dragons has a major new project lined up. Emilia Clarke, who of course rocketed to fame as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has confirmed she’s set to star in Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion series, which will air on Disney+.

Beyond that, though, don’t ask her too many other questions about what her role or the new show will entail. She is … let’s just say, a little nervous about the attendant secrecy that comes with taking on a Marvel project. In fact, she joked with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his show that she thinks Marvel has someone parked outside her house. This is presumably so she doesn’t engage in the kind of secret-spilling tomfoolery that a Marvel star like Tom Holland is known for.

Today's Top Deal Control your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone or Alexa! List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.99 You Save:$7.99 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Secret Invasion series on Disney+

“I’m already scared,” the 34-year-old Emmy winner told Fallon on Wednesday. “The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team and I am convinced that there is a man outside my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time. And I swear to God, he’s undercover.”

Fallon, during that conversation, helpfully suggested that Marvel must surely have assumed that Clarke is good at keeping secrets when offering her the gig with the Secret Invasion series. Remember the hush-hush nature associated with the later seasons of Thrones? One of the most extreme examples of which, as I recall, was one of the stars telling a reporter that the film crew even had a device that could kill drones. If any drone pilots decided to fly too close to the sets, that is. Snooping to see what they could uncover from above (which some desperate sleuths tried to do).

“That’s what I thought,” Clarke agreed with Fallon, about having gone through this with Game of Thrones before. “But they schooled me. And so, I don’t know what to do.”

The cast

According to our sister publication Variety, the Secret Invasion series on Disney+ will follow “a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years.” And in addition to Clarke, the already well-stacked cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Jackson, of course, will once again portray the character Nick Fury. Mendelsohn reprises his turn as the Skrull Talos.

Supposedly, Clarke will play the character of Abigail Brand, a mutant-alien hybrid with special pyrokinetic abilities. The Disney+ landing page for the show, meanwhile, teases that it’s coming soon. And it adds the following summary:

“Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos — characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Today's Top Deal Control your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone or Alexa! List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.99 You Save:$7.99 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to outlets like Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found hunched protectively over his burgeoning collection of vinyl, as well as nursing his Whovianism and bingeing on a variety of TV shows you probably don’t like.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information