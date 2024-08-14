9 quintessential Adult Swim shows you can stream on Max

Max (formerly HBO Max) is one of the most eclectic streaming services on the market. You can watch prestigious HBO original series, dozens of blockbuster movies, reality shows, and Studio Ghibli classics without ever leaving the Max app. The service is also home to some of the best shows Adult Swim has to offer, for fans of adult animation.

If you’re an Adult Swim fan, you already have a list of favorites, but not everyone is familiar with the network’s lineup of absurd creations. Below, we’ve put together a list of the nine Adult Swim shows we think everyone should check out on Max.

Best Adult Swim shows on Max

One of Adult Swim’s first shows, Aqua Teen Hunger Force is a surreal sitcom about a milkshake, a box of fries, and a ball of meat who live together in South New Jersey and embark on ludicrous adventures. They also have a human neighbor named Carl Brutananadilewski, who could not be more sick of their antics. This is a real litmus test for one’s tolerance of Adult Swim’s output — if you simply can’t stand it, this network might not be for you.

One of several Adult Swim shows aping classic cartoons, Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law is a parody of Hanna-Barbera’s Birdman and the Galaxy Trio. The titular character has traded in his superhero costume for a suit as he defends other famous cartoon characters in court, including Fred Flintstone, Grape Ape, Atom Ant, and George Jetson.

While many of Adult Swim’s shows are rooted in absurdity, Joe Pera Talks With You is one of the most emotionally resonant, sweet shows I’ve ever seen. Joe Pera stars as a fictionalized version of himself as he explores the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (or the U.P.), teaches choir at a local middle school, and meets an astoundingly quirky cast of characters.

By far the biggest Adult Swim show of the last decade, Rick and Morty is about a mad scientist named Rick who takes his grandson, Morty, on interdimensional journeys across infinite realities. You’ll have to wait until 2025 for season 8, but in the meantime, Adult Swim is debuting Rick and Morty: The Anime, which will also stream on Max.

Home Movies : Before creating Bob’s Burgers, Loren Bouchard worked with Brendon Small and Justus Schrom on this series about an eight-year-old aspiring filmmaker who forms an unusual friendship with his alcoholic coach, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin.

: Before creating Bob’s Burgers, Loren Bouchard worked with Brendon Small and Justus Schrom on this series about an eight-year-old aspiring filmmaker who forms an unusual friendship with his alcoholic coach, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin. Sealab 2021 : Reusing stock footage from the Hanna-Barbera Saturday morning cartoon Sealab 2020, this goofy comedy was one of the first projects from Adam Reed and Matt Thompson, who would later create the long-running series Archer.

: Reusing stock footage from the Hanna-Barbera Saturday morning cartoon Sealab 2020, this goofy comedy was one of the first projects from Adam Reed and Matt Thompson, who would later create the long-running series Archer. Smiling Friends : Adult Swim’s latest viral hit follows Charlie Dompler and Pim Pimling, two employees of the charitable company Smiling Friends who seek to bring joy into people’s lives. You be the judge of whether or not they accomplish that mission.

: Adult Swim’s latest viral hit follows Charlie Dompler and Pim Pimling, two employees of the charitable company Smiling Friends who seek to bring joy into people’s lives. You be the judge of whether or not they accomplish that mission. The Boondocks : Based on the comic strip of the same name, The Boondocks is an anime-influenced sitcom focusing on a Black family living in a predominantly White suburb. Bitingly satirical, this remains one of the network’s best shows.

: Based on the comic strip of the same name, The Boondocks is an anime-influenced sitcom focusing on a Black family living in a predominantly White suburb. Bitingly satirical, this remains one of the network’s best shows. Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!: This sketch comedy series might be the most influential show Adult Swim has ever produced. Love it or hate it, it’s impossible to deny its impact. Plus, it had an incredible knack for cameos, attracting the likes of Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Ben Stiller, and Ted Danson.

Unfortunately, some of my favorite Adult Swim shows aren’t currently available on Max, such as Frisky Dingo, 12 oz. Mouse, and Metalocalypse. The good news is that you can watch all of these missing shows and more on the Adult Swim website.