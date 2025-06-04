69 new movies are now streaming on Hulu – these are our top 3 picks

The average American household subscribes to approximately four streaming services, but if you’re a movie buff, you could probably do with just Hulu. That’s especially true this June, as Hulu has added a bunch of all-time classics to its streaming library, from the Alien and Predator franchises to cult classic comedies like Dude, Where’s My Car?

You can find the full list of new movies that made their way to Hulu on June 1 at the bottom of this article, but directly below, we’ve rounded up just a few of the dozens of new movies that we think everyone should add to their watch list:

One of the most influential and celebrated sci-fi movies of all time, Alien is now streaming on Hulu. Just the second feature-length film from Ridley Scott, Alien follows the crew of the Nostromo as they investigate a mysterious transmission. I don’t want to spoil it, but they do indeed find an alien. Now is a great time to rewatch the original Alien, too, because Noah Hawley’s show Alien: Earth is premiering on FX on August 12.

If you need a break between the two action-packed thrill rides we’ve recommended above and below, Before Midnight deserves your attention. This deeply emotional romantic drama is the sequel to 1995’s Before Sunrise and 2004’s Before Sunset, following up with Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) years into their marriage.

The Predator movies never achieved anywhere near the prestige of the Alien films, but the very first entry from director John McTiernan (Die Hard, The Hunt for Red October) stands the test of time. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a paramilitary rescue team, Predator sees the team up against an incredibly advanced creature from another planet. After watching this one, you can skip straight to Dan Trachtenberg’s 2022 prequel Prey.

Here’s the full list of new additions that arrived on Hulu on June 1st, 2025:

Adam (2019) Alien (1979) Alien 3 (1992) Alien Resurrection (1997) Alien vs. Predator (2004) Alien: Covenant (2017) Aliens (1986) Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012) Before Midnight (2013) Betsy’s Wedding (1990) Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) Big Eden (2000) Big Fish (2003) The Big Hit (1998) Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) Blue Jasmine (2013) Boy Meets Girl (2014) Breakin’ All the Rules (2004) The Bronze (2016) Bubble Boy (2001) Bugsy (1991) Cedar Rapids (2011) The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010) Cold Pursuit (2019) Cyrus (2010) Daddy Day Care (2003) Death on the Nile (2022) Deja Vu (2006) Delivery Man (2013) Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) Edge of Tomorrow (2014) Elena Undone (2010) Freddy Got Fingered (2001) The Girl Next Door (2004) Grown Ups (2010) Grown Ups 2 (2013) Happy Gilmore (1996) The Heat (2013) Hitchcock (2012) Hurricane Bianca (2016) Idiocracy (2006) Independence Day (1996) The Joy Luck Club (1993) Just Go With It (2011) Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) Let’s Be Cops (2014) Loving Annabelle (2006) Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018) Mamma Mia! (2008) The Mask (1994) Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (2015) Mirrors (2008) The Namesake (2007) A Perfect Ending (2012) Pineapple Express (2008) Predator (1987) The Predator (2018) Predator 2 (1990) Predators (2010) Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016) Prometheus (2012) Reno 911! Miami: The Movie (2007) Sordid Lives (2000) 28 Weeks Later (2007) The War of the Roses (1989) We’re The Millers (2013) Working Girl (1988) You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

If romantic drama and violent action movies aren’t your thing, there are plenty of comedies on Hulu this month as well, including The Mask and We’re the Millers.