63 movies are leaving Max on June 30th – don’t miss these 4

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jun 5th, 2025 5:45PM EDT
The cast of 20th Century Women.
Image: A24

We stopped receiving a list of departures for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max (soon to be HBO Max again) years ago, but an anonymous Redditor has picked up the slack in recent months. There is always a chance that WBD makes a deal to retain the streaming rights of the titles, but in the meantime, they’re on the chopping block.

We shared the full list of Max departures for June at the bottom of this article, but first, we want to highlight four movies worth watching before they leave:

20th Century Women

Directed by Mike Mills (Beginners), 20th Century Women is a 2016 coming-of-age dramedy set in 1979 Southern California and inspired by Mills’ own childhood. The stacked cast includes Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, and Billy Crudup.

St. Vincent

In St. Vincent, Melissa McCarthy stars as struggling single mom Maggie, who moves to Brooklyn with her 12-year-old son Oliver (Jaeden Lieberher). Due to her work schedule, she has to ask her difficult neighbor Vincent (Bill Murray) to help watch after Oliver while she’s not home. The two end up forming a unique camaraderie over time.

Showing Up

In 2022, writer and director Kelly Reichardt teamed up with actress Michelle Williams for Showing Up –their fourth movie together. Michelle Williams plays Lizzy, a sculptor and arts administrator assistant at the Oregon College of Art and Craft. Over the course of the film, we learn more about Lizzy’s inner life, her art, and her relationships.

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Finally, if you’re looking for a documentary to watch just in time for Apple’s annual WWDC event on June 9th, check out Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine. Released in 2015, the Alex Gibney documentary takes a look back through the Apple co-founder’s life, featuring interviews with early Apple employees, including Bob Belleville and Daniel Kottke.

Here’s the full list of movies currently set to leave Max at the end of the month:

  1. 20th Century Women
  2. April in Paris
  3. Balls Out
  4. Best of Enemies
  5. The Biggest Little Farm
  6. Bitter Creek
  7. Blue Velvet
  8. Diggers
  9. Enter Nowhere
  10. Goodfellas
  11. The Goonies
  12. The Harvey Girls
  13. Home Again
  14. Hot Tub Time Machine
  15. Hot Tub Time Machine: Unedited Edition
  16. I’ll See You in My Dreams (1951)
  17. I Am Love
  18. In This Our Life
  19. Iris
  20. Juarez
  21. Keeping Up with the Joneses
  22. Kept Husbands
  23. La Ciudad de las Fieras (The City of Wild Beasts)
  24. Lady Bird
  25. Lemon
  26. Lucky Me
  27. Mad Max
  28. Meet Me in St. Louis
  29. The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
  30. The Mouthpiece
  31. Mystic Pizza
  32. The Oklahoma Kid
  33. On Moonlight Bay
  34. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
  35. Practical Magic
  36. The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
  37. RoboCop (1987)
  38. RoboCop – Director’s Cut (1987)
  39. RoboCop (2014)
  40. School Life
  41. The Shining
  42. Showing Up
  43. Special Agent (1935)
  44. St. Vincent
  45. Stampede
  46. Station West
  47. Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
  48. A Stolen Life
  49. Storm Warning (1951)
  50. Strike Up the Band
  51. The Student Prince
  52. Tangerine
  53. Taxi Driver
  54. Tea for Two
  55. The Usual Suspects
  56. Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger
  57. Wild Boys of the Road
  58. The Wild North
  59. Winter Meeting
  60. Woman in Gold
  61. Woodshock
  62. World Without End (1956)
  63. Young Man with a Horn

We tried to pick out some movies you might have missed the first time around, but we’ll totally understand if you just wanted to watch RoboCop instead.

