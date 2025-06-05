63 movies are leaving Max on June 30th – don’t miss these 4

We stopped receiving a list of departures for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max (soon to be HBO Max again) years ago, but an anonymous Redditor has picked up the slack in recent months. There is always a chance that WBD makes a deal to retain the streaming rights of the titles, but in the meantime, they’re on the chopping block.

We shared the full list of Max departures for June at the bottom of this article, but first, we want to highlight four movies worth watching before they leave:

20th Century Women

Directed by Mike Mills (Beginners), 20th Century Women is a 2016 coming-of-age dramedy set in 1979 Southern California and inspired by Mills’ own childhood. The stacked cast includes Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, and Billy Crudup.

St. Vincent

In St. Vincent, Melissa McCarthy stars as struggling single mom Maggie, who moves to Brooklyn with her 12-year-old son Oliver (Jaeden Lieberher). Due to her work schedule, she has to ask her difficult neighbor Vincent (Bill Murray) to help watch after Oliver while she’s not home. The two end up forming a unique camaraderie over time.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Showing Up

In 2022, writer and director Kelly Reichardt teamed up with actress Michelle Williams for Showing Up –their fourth movie together. Michelle Williams plays Lizzy, a sculptor and arts administrator assistant at the Oregon College of Art and Craft. Over the course of the film, we learn more about Lizzy’s inner life, her art, and her relationships.

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Finally, if you’re looking for a documentary to watch just in time for Apple’s annual WWDC event on June 9th, check out Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine. Released in 2015, the Alex Gibney documentary takes a look back through the Apple co-founder’s life, featuring interviews with early Apple employees, including Bob Belleville and Daniel Kottke.

Here’s the full list of movies currently set to leave Max at the end of the month:

20th Century Women April in Paris Balls Out Best of Enemies The Biggest Little Farm Bitter Creek Blue Velvet Diggers Enter Nowhere Goodfellas The Goonies The Harvey Girls Home Again Hot Tub Time Machine Hot Tub Time Machine: Unedited Edition I’ll See You in My Dreams (1951) I Am Love In This Our Life Iris Juarez Keeping Up with the Joneses Kept Husbands La Ciudad de las Fieras (The City of Wild Beasts) Lady Bird Lemon Lucky Me Mad Max Meet Me in St. Louis The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima The Mouthpiece Mystic Pizza The Oklahoma Kid On Moonlight Bay Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Practical Magic The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex RoboCop (1987) RoboCop – Director’s Cut (1987) RoboCop (2014) School Life The Shining Showing Up Special Agent (1935) St. Vincent Stampede Station West Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine A Stolen Life Storm Warning (1951) Strike Up the Band The Student Prince Tangerine Taxi Driver Tea for Two The Usual Suspects Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger Wild Boys of the Road The Wild North Winter Meeting Woman in Gold Woodshock World Without End (1956) Young Man with a Horn

We tried to pick out some movies you might have missed the first time around, but we’ll totally understand if you just wanted to watch RoboCop instead.