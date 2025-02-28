5 new Netflix movies to add to your watch list in March 2025

The days of Netflix being stuffed to the brim with beloved licensed movies from yesteryear have ended, but there are still plenty of notable additions to the streamer each month. Sorting through them can be time-consuming, though, which is why we scour the new releases and put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix for you.

It’s a relatively slow month for big new Netflix originals, with one notable exception. The Electric State is the latest film from Anthony and Joe Russo and one of their last projects before heading back to Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Personally, I’m more excited to watch Den of Thieves 2: Pantera so soon after it left theaters.

Best Netflix movies coming in March 2025

Beginners (March 1)

Beginners is a rom-com written and directed by Mike Mills based on the coming out of his father at the age of 75. It stars Ewan McGregor as Oliver Fields and Christopher Plummer as his father, Hal, exploring their relationship following the death of Hal’s wife. We also see Oliver meet and fall in love with a French actress Anna Wallace (Mélanie Laurent).

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (March 1)

If Captain America: Brave New World left a bad taste in your mouth, why not go back and watch one of Harrison Ford’s best movies? Blade Runner: The Final Cut is Ridley Scott’s true vision for the sci-fi movie based on Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Anthony and Joe Russo are teaming up with Millie Bobby Brown for their sci-fi adventure movie The Electric State, loosely based on a 2018 illustrated novel of the same name. Brown stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenage girl who teams up with a smuggler and a group of robots to find her long-lost brother in a dystopian world.

The Outrun (March 18)

In The Outrun, a young woman named Rona (Saoirse Ronan) returns back home to the Orkney Islands in Scotland after leaving rehab for alcoholism. Upon her return, she takes a job with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (March 20)

Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. reprise their roles as Big Nick and Donnie Wilson in the sequel to 2018’s Den of Thieves. This time around, the two travel to Europe to steal a red diamond and important files from an airport hangar.