5 new and returning Netflix shows to watch this week (May 25-31)

We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

This week's Netflix lineup includes the thirteenth season of the immensely popular children's TV series CoComelon as well as the debut of four all-new shows.

New and returning Netflix shows (5/25 – 5/31)

We learned over the weekend that CoComelon will be moving from Netflix to Disney+ in January 2027, so be sure to get your fill of this animated kids’ series before it goes. As with several of the previous seasons, season 13 consists of a single hour-long episode on Netflix.

F1: The Academy is a new seven-part documentary series following the women participating in the 2024 F1 Academy racing series. F1 Academy gives young women the chance to grow their skills and potentially rise up the ranks of the male-dominated motorsport.

Based on the book series by Jussi Adler-Olsen, Dept. Q is a British crime thriller series created by Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit). The show follows Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), a former top-rated detective responsible for setting up a cold case unit.

Losmen Bu Broto: The Series continues the story of the 2021 Indonesian drama film Losmen Bu Broto (Mrs. Broto’s Hostel), which was in turn based on the 1980s television series Losmen. In the series, we see what happens when the youngest son of the Broto family falls in love with an important (and married) guest of their Yogyakarta inn.

Mad Unicorn is inspired by the true story of Thailand’s first unicorn startup. The series follows Santi (Ice-Natara Nopparatayapon), an ambitious young man who launches an express delivery service only to be betrayed by the ruthless tycoon Kanin.