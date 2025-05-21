26 movies are leaving Netflix in June – put these 5 on your watch list

In addition to adding dozens of movies and shows to its streaming library every month, Netflix also removes content as licenses expire. Some months have more departures than others, but it’s always worth keeping track of what is leaving Netflix in the days ahead so you can prioritize the shows or movies you want to watch before they vanish.

June is a rough month for subscribers who use the streaming service to catch up on blockbuster movies. Not only is the streamer losing Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, but Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Migration are on the way out as well.

Best Netflix movies leaving in June 2025

There’s not much we could say about Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight that hasn’t been said before, but now is a perfect time to rewatch the best DC movie to date. James Gunn is preparing to launch his new DC cinematic universe with Superman this July, and if he can come anywhere close to matching this masterpiece, we’ll be thrilled.

This biographical sports drama takes its name from the popular PlayStation racing game series, but it’s actually based on a true story (as its title suggests) about a teenage gamer who became a professional race car driver. The cast includes David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou.

Not many cinematic universes have found success outside of the MCU, but Legendary Pictures’ Monsterverse has been surprisingly resilient. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong and sees the iconic monsters team up to stop the ape-like Skar King and reptilian Shimo from taking over the planet.

This 2018 documentary directed by Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, host of the popular children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. During its theatrical run, it became the highest-grossing biographical documentary of all-time.

Right after breaking box office records with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination returned to theaters with an original animated adventure comedy called Migration, written by Mike White (yes, of The White Lotus fame). The movie follows a family of mallards who attempt to migrate from New England to Jamaica, with plenty of stops along the way.

Those are our top picks, but here’s a full list of the movies leaving Netflix in June:

Leaving June 1 : Batman Begins, Beginners, Burlesque, Closer, Cult of Chucky, Daddy Day Care, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Den of Thieves, From Prada to Nada, GoodFellas, Ma, Magic Mike XXL, Pride & Prejudice, Ted, Ted 2, Two Weeks Notice

: Batman Begins, Beginners, Burlesque, Closer, Cult of Chucky, Daddy Day Care, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Den of Thieves, From Prada to Nada, GoodFellas, Ma, Magic Mike XXL, Pride & Prejudice, Ted, Ted 2, Two Weeks Notice Leaving June 11 : Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Trap

: Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Trap Leaving June 14 : Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Leaving June 16 : Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

: Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Leaving June 17 : Carol

: Carol Leaving June 19 : Migration

: Migration Leaving June 21 : American Sniper

: American Sniper Leaving June 22 : Brain on Fire

: Brain on Fire Leaving June 26: Ordinary People

We’ll be back next month with even more suggestions of movies to watch on Netflix.