5 movies you should really watch before they leave Netflix in August

August is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers, with new seasons of Emily in Paris and The Umbrella Academy arriving and a bunch of great AMC shows joining the library. But there are also a bunch of great movies leaving Netflix next month, so we’ve rounded up the ones that you should watch before they disappear.

There are some bangers departing in August, including the seven-time Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once. Netflix is also losing multiple Spider-Man movies, Paddington, and the supremely underrated Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Best Netflix movies leaving in August 2024

A young, talking bear from Peru heads to England after his home in the Peruvian rainforest is destroyed by an earthquake. The British family that takes him in names him Paddington after finding him at the London train station of the same name. Meanwhile, taxidermist Millicent Clyde wants to skin Paddington for his rare hide.

One of the most action-packed, mind-bending, silly films of the decade, Everything Everywhere All At Once deserved all of the trophies it received at the 95th Academy Awards. Michelle Yeoh is a revelation as Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant whose relationships with her husband and her daughter are falling apart. Then, she discovers that the multiverse is real and has to jump between parallel universes to save reality.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Based on the hilarious web shorts of the same name, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On follows the titular one-eyed, walking, talking shell (voiced by Jenny Slate) as he teams up with a lonely documentary filmmaker to help find his long-lost family. It’s as funny as it is sweet, and there’s a good chance you’ll be wiping away tears by the end of the movie.

In the Coen brothers’ 2008 black comedy Burn After Reading, two gym employees (Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand) stumble upon a CIA analyst Osborne Cox’s (John Malkovich) unpublished memoirs and mistake them for secret government documents. They try to blackmail the analyst, and then their lives begin to spin out of control.

More than 20 years later, the original Spider-Man still holds up as one of the best comic book movies ever made. Director Sam Raimi and screenwriter David Koepp understood that as silly as your heroes and villains might look, they should exist in a world we recognize with problems we can relate to. It’s also a good time to rewatch all of the old Spider-Man movies, just in case Tobey Maguire finds his way into another MCU movie.