5 movies worth watching before they leave Netflix in March 2025

As the month of March approaches, it’s time to sneak a peek at the movies Netflix is losing next month. It’s not an especially long list, but there are plenty of worthwhile films you should take the time to watch before they vanish from the streaming service.

A few blockbusters are departing Netflix at the end of the month, so if you haven’t taken the time to rewatch Godzilla vs. Kong or Mad Max: Fury Road lately, be sure to do so before March 30th. Park Chan-wook’s incredibly disturbing Oldboy is leaving as well.

Best Netflix movies leaving in March 2025

Based on Lisa Genova’s 2007 novel of the same name, Still Alice stars Julianne Moore as Alice Howland, a linguistics professor diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Moore won the Academy Award for Best Actress and dedicated her win to co-director Richard Glatzer, who died just weeks later from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Autopsy of Jane Doe, a supernatural horror film from André Øvredal (Trollhunter), received rave reviews upon release in 2016. Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch play coroners who experience a series of strange events after examining the dead body of an unidentified woman. Stephen King called it “visceral horror to rival Alien and early Cronenberg.”

Oldboy, a 2003 South Korean action thriller directed and co-written by Park Chan-wook, follows a man who is held captive for 15 years after being framed for his wife’s murder. When he’s finally released, he seeks revenge, but quickly becomes wrapped up in a confusing web of conspiracy and violence that ends in more tragedy.

Amid the scattered ashes of countless failed cinematic universes, Godzilla and King Kong stand triumphant. Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film in Legendary Pictures’s Monsterverse, serving as a sequel to 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. I’ll let you take a wild guess at what happens in the movie based on its title.

After dominating Netflix at the end of the year, Mad Max: Fury Road is on its way out. You don’t need me to tell you that this is one of the best action movies of the last decade. There continues to never be a bad time to watch Fury Road.

