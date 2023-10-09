Click to Skip Ad
3 alien invasion movies you need to watch after No One Will Save You

Published Oct 9th, 2023 4:47PM EDT
Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) in No One Will Save You.
Image: 20th Century Studios

Over the past few weeks, No One Will Save You — a mashup of an alien invasion movie and a home invasion movie — has dominated streaming charts. Written and directed by Brian Duffield (The Babysitter, Spontaneous), this Hulu original horror movie is a taut, 90-minute thrill ride that explores grief, trauma, and alienation, all while keeping you on the edge of your seat. If you’re looking for similar sci-fi horror movies, we have a few suggestions.

Nope (Prime Video)

  • Director: Jordan Peele
  • Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun
  • Rating: R
  • Run time: 2h 10m

I couldn’t help but think of Nope while watching No One Will Save You. They’re two very different movies, but they have a lot in common as well. The string that connects all the movies on this list is one person or a small group of people having to fend off or simply come to terms with an alien invasion without the help of the military or superpowers, and few movies capture the horror and confusion (and occasional comedy) of that dilemma better than Jordan Peele’s Nope.

A Quiet Place (Paramount+)

  • Director: John Krasinski
  • Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe
  • Rating: PG-13
  • Run time: 1h 30m

I think alien invasion movies are most compelling when they hone in on an individual or a small group of people. A Quiet Place ratchets up the tension even further by tasking a husband, wife, and two children with surviving an alien apocalypse. Also, as in No One Will Save You, there’s very little spoken dialogue in A Quiet Place, as the aliens can’t see but have incredibly sharp hearing. If you believe actions speak louder than words, this is a great double feature.

10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount+)

  • Director: Dan Trachtenberg
  • Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman, John Gallagher Jr.
  • Rating: PG-13
  • Run time: 1h 45m

Whether or not the world is really coming to an end remains a mystery until the final moments of 10 Cloverfield Lane, but the journey is as worthwhile as the destination. Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in an underground bunker after crashing her car. Creepy survivalist Howard Stambler (John Goodman) claims that he saved her from a world that is now uninhabitable after an attack, possibly by aliens. The movie then proceeds to take enough twists and turns to leave your head spinning by the explosive finale.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

