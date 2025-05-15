20 free movies coming to Kanopy in June, including 2025’s Best Picture winner

In a world of endless price hikes and more streaming services than you can fathom, it’s nice to know that there’s still a way to watch great movies for free. Kanopy is an on-demand streaming platform that partners with libraries to offer movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more. If you have a library card, there’s a good chance you also have access to Kanopy, and you can head to the website and create an account to find out.

The quality of the selection is actually astounding. Along with The Criterion Channel, it’s among the most impressive streaming services on the market. And the selection just keeps growing — Kanopy is adding 20 more movies to its library in June.

The headliner is Anora, which won Best Picture at the Oscars earlier this year. Anora is also still streaming on Hulu, but if that’s not one of the streamers you pay for, now you have a chance to watch the Oscar-winning drama for free with Kanopy.

Other than that, there’s a healthy mix of older classic and new releases you might have missed, such as 2021’s Spanish dramedy The Good Boss, 2024’s French film Holy Cow, and the always hilarious 1980 disaster comedy Airplane!

We’ve included the full list of Kanopy additions in June below:

Streaming June 6

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Holy Cow (2024)

My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2022)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

The Wolfpack (2015)

Streaming June 13

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Shoplifters (2018)

The Good Boss (2021)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Streaming June 20

Anora (2024)

The Animal Kingdom (2023)

Airplane! (1980)

Braveheart (1995)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

The Cameraman (1928)

Streaming June 27

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Trading Places (1983)

Chef (2014)

Triple 9 (2016)

We’ll be back next month with even more movies you can watch on Kanopy for free.