178 new movies and shows just hit Amazon, and Prime members can stream for free

There are plenty of suitable reasons to pay for an Amazon Prime membership, but one of the most obvious is gaining access to Prime Video’s massive trove of streaming content. Much like Netflix, Hulu, and Max, Amazon adds dozens of movies and shows to its streaming library each week, with the largest drop coming on the first day of a new month. In fact, on October 1 alone, the service added a whopping 178 new movies and shows.

Sorting through that much content can be incredibly daunting, so we decided to call attention to some of the most notable additions you should add to your watchlist.

First off, Prime Video picked up a small collection of imminently binge-able TV shows, including all eight seasons of the police procedural Castle, six seasons of the classic sitcom Saved by the Bell, and all 182 episodes of the Jim Belushi sitcom According to Jim.

A killer set of blockbusters also hit the streamer on Tuesday, such as Before Midnight, Clueless, Ex Machina, Hacksaw Ridge, and The Big Short. Plus, 007 fans will be pleased to see that all of their favorite James Bond movies are streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video, including Goldfinger, From Russia with Love, and No Time to Die.

New movies and shows on Amazon’s Prime Video

According To Jim S1-S8 (2002)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? S1 (2007)

Castle S1-S8 (2009)

Saved by the Bell S1-6 (1989)

Saved by the Bell: The College Years S1 (1994)

The Unit S1-S4 (2006)

1984 (1985)

12 Angry Men (1957)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Haunted House (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Haunted House 2 (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

A Monster Calls (2017)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Adventures Of Shark Boy And Lava Girl (2005)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All The King’s Men (2006)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Aquaman (2018)

Arrival (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Be Cool (2005)

Before Midnight (2013)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Chappie (2015)

Charlotte’s Web (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Clueless (1995)

Coach Carter (2005)

Crawl (2019)

Deep Water (2022)

Deepwater Horizon (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Grandpa (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Downsizing (2017)

Dr. No (1963)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Elvis (2022)

Ex Machina (2015)

Five Feet Apart (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Free Birds (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Friends With Money (2006)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Frosty the Snowman (1961)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Ginger & Rosa (2012)

Gladiator (2000)

Glass (2019)

Goldfinger (1965)

Good Burger (1997)

Goosebumps (2015)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Hannibal (2001)

Henry V (1946)

Holiday Inn (1942)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

Infinite (2021)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Knocked Up (2007)

Knocked Up (Unrated) (2007)

Last Holiday (2006)

Legend (2015)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Licence to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Love Actually (2003)

Love and Monsters (2020)

Lucy (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Money Monster (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monster House (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

My Adventures with Santa (2019)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Night Hunter (2019)

No Time to Die (2021)

Norbit (2007)

Obvious Child (2014)

Octopussy (1983)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

One False Move (1992)

Open Season (2006)

Pain and Glory (2019)

Passengers (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Perfect Stranger (2007)

Planet 51 (2009) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Raging Bull (1980)

Resident Evil (2002)

Roman J. Israel, Esq (2017)

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

Scooby-Doo (2002) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Shaft (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Shooter (2007)

Slackers (2002)

Snatch (2001)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spartacus (1960)

Species (1995)

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek X: Nemesis (2002)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition (1979)

Stargate (1994)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Summer Of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

T2 Trainspotting (2017)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Big Short (2015)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Glass House (2001)

The Heat (2013)

The Help (2011)

The Last Picture Show (1971)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Party (1968)

The Patriot (2000)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Raid: Redemption (2012)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Switch (2010)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

The Thing (1982)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Vow (2012)

The Way Back (2011)

The Witch (2016)

The World Is Not Enough (2000)

Theater Camp (2023)

Think Like a Man (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Think Like a Man Too (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

True Romance (1993)

Twins (1988)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Vacation Friends (2021)

Vacation Friends 2 (2023)

Valkyrie (2008)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Zoolander (2001)

As you can see above, some of the titles are also available on Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee. While you’ll need a Prime membership to watch most of the content, a decent number of them are also free to watch on the Freevee app.