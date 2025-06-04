10 biggest reveals from PlayStation’s State of Play in June

Not to be left out of the gaming festivities this week, PlayStation hosted its latest State of Play stream on Wednesday, giving PS5 owners a sneak peek at some of the games set to arrive in the coming months. It’s been a bit of a dry spell for PlayStation exclusives, but in the aftermath of this event, it’s clear that 2025 and 2026 will have plenty to offer.

If you missed it, it might be worth rewatching the nearly 50-minute live stream, but below, we’ve rounded up all of the most important announcements and trailers from the stream, including the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster and a new Marvel fighting game.

Lumines returns

One of the best rhythm puzzle games returns this fall with Lumines Arise. The series started on the PSP 20 years ago, and after a long break, it’s back with a pulse-pounding new soundtrack, new features, and over 30 stages to beat.

Pragmata isn’t dead

After years of silence, Capcom finally showed us more gameplay footage from its sci-fi action-adventure game Pragmata, which is now slated to hit PS5 in 2026. The two protagonists, Hugh and Diana, have to work together to return to Earth alive.

Grasshopper unveils Romeo is a Dead Man

If the trailer for Romeo is a Dead Man immediately had you thinking of No More Heroes, there’s a good reason for that. This is the latest title from Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51, which haven’t released a game since 2021’s No More Heroes III. Coming next year, Romeo is a Dead Man stars the titular Romeo as FBI Space-Time special agent “Dead Man,” tasked with hunting fugitives through space and time with his array of guns and swords.

Final Fantasy Tactics gets remastered

No, it’s not the Final Fantasy 9 remake I’d been anticipated, but Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles might be the next best thing. Launching September 30, this re-release of the 1997 strategy hit contains both the classic version of the game and an enhanced version with voiced dialogue, an updated UI, better graphics, and more.

Project Defiant is PlayStation’s first fight stick

Sony made a fight stick! In 2026, Sony plans to launch its first wireless fight stick, which has been dubbed Project Defiant. Sony says that it features “toolless interchangeable restrictor gates (square, circle, and octagon) for the stick, buttons with mechanical switches, and a touch pad like the one found on the DualSense wireless controller.”

Nioh 3 introduces “Ninja” style

Nioh has long been one of the most impressive rivals to FromSoftware’s Dark Souls series, and on Wednesday, fans learned that another entry is in the works. Nioh 3 adds more open areas for a greater sense of exploration, a fast-paced new “Ninja” fighting style, and new action for the more familiar “Samurai” style. Plus, there’s a demo available right now.

Thief looks perfect for VR

The Thief reboot on PS4 was one of the first games I reviewed for BGR, and it holds a soft spot in my heart to this day. Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow happens to be the first entry in the series since that 2014 game, and as the title suggests, it’s bringing the immersive stealth simulation gameplay of Thief to virtual reality for the first time.

Ghost of Yotei gets its own State of Play

We didn’t learn anything new about the Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yotei today, but we will soon enough, as PlayStation will host a gameplay deep dive for the game in July ahead of the game’s release date on October 2, 2025.

Explore Bond’s origins in 007 First Light

From the developers of Hitman comes a new third-person action game exploring the reimagined origins of James Bond. In the game, Bond is just 26 years old and has yet to become the suave, remarkable spy you know from the movies.

Marvel’s new anime-inspired fighting game

Arc System Works, a developer best known for 2D fighting games like Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, is getting its shot to make a Marvel fighting game. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is a new 4v4 tag team fighter that brings an anime twist to the Marvel Universe. So far, the roster includes Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Ghost Rider, but Arc says there are plenty of secrets left to share in the future.