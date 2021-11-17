You’ll be so obsessed with this $25 smart home device on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many awesome smart home devices on Amazon. But there are always a few particular things that our readers gravitate toward. Mainly, it’s because they offer especially cool and convenient features. One hot example right now is best-selling Alexa smart plugs with thousands of 5-star reviews for just $3.82 each. That’s crazy! Another is the popular Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa for $94 instead of $129. You can also get a $120 smart thermostat with Alexa for under $93 right now. Or the MyQ smart garage door opener for $25 (plus get a $30 credit with this special promo).

Everyone needs to check out those great deals. But I recently discovered an awesome little smart home device that most people are totally unaware of. It’s called the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher, it’s on sale for just $24.65 thanks to a discount at Amazon. I’m totally obsessed with this awesome little gadget, and you will be too!

SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher, Compatible with Alexa, Google Home List Price: $29.00 Price: $24.65 You Save: $4.35 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

One of the best smart home devices on Amazon

Some of the best and most useful things out there also happen to be some of the simplest things. That’s exactly the case with the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher. This little gadget could not possibly be any simpler. And yet it’s so brilliant. You’re going to want them in every room of your house!

As the name suggests, this little gadget pushes buttons. That’s it.

SwitchBot’s button pusher installs in seconds and it lets you push buttons using your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. You can also connect it to just about any smart home system if you pick up a SwitchBot Hub Mini, which also happens to be on sale right now at Amazon for just $33. That way, you can push buttons from anywhere in the world using your smartphone or tablet. You can also use Alexa or Google Assistant commands, or set schedules and timers in the app.

So many use cases

The most obvious use case is to install the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher on a light switch. Instead of bothering with a complex smart light switch installation, this little guy installs in a few seconds and lets you control any lights that have a paddle switch or a rocker switch. It’s so cool!

On top of that, however, you can use this button pusher on anything with a pressable button and a small flat area. That flat space is needed so you have room to attach the button pusher. From coffee makers and televisions to air conditioners, PC monitors, kitchen appliances, and so much more… you can control it all!

Definitely check it out while it’s on sale for $24.65 in either black or white. You’ll be glad you did. This is one of the coolest smart home devices on Amazon!

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote, Compatible with Alexa, Google Home List Price: $39.00 Price: $33.15 You Save: $5.85 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher fast facts

The SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher is definitely one of our favorite smart home devices on Amazon. Here are a few reasons why:

The SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher lets you control practically any button or rocker light switch with your smartphone, on a schedule, or using your smart home system

Its universal design works well with nearly any rocker switch as well as buttons on any appliance

Supports a press mode for buttons and a switch mode for rocker switches

Use the app to create timers and schedules so you can turn lights on and off even while you’re away

The included 3M adhesive sticker makes it easy to install anywhere in about 5 seconds

Add the optional SwitchBot Hub Mini and control your button pusher remotely from anywhere in the world

Hub also works with Alexa/Google Assistant/IFTTT

