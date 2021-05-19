You can control this $63 camera drone with your voice and even take selfies with a gesture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when quadcopter drones got so popular so quickly, and then people said they were over once some of the hype inevitably calmed down? Well, there is a serious resurgence happening at the moment in the quadcopter drone market.

Drones were so, so popular for a few years when they first burst onto the scene, but then consumer interest died down since it all happened so fast. Now, however, it seems like everyone wants a new drone — especially now that warm summer weather is finally arriving all across the US. If you’re looking for something fun to keep you or your kids occupied outdoors this summer, it doesn’t get much better than a camera drone. And if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find a nice little discount on the already-affordable Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable Camera Drone with awesome features including voice control and gesture selfies!

It’s obviously pretty important to spend time outside every summer, but it’s particularly crucial this year considering the fact that we’ve been living with a global pandemic driven by an airborne disease. As we’ve been told time and time again by health experts, it spreads mainly indoors.

There are countless activities you and your kids can do outdoors, but few are as fun as piloting an awesome camera drone. Now, you’ve got a great opportunity to save a few extra bucks on a model that our readers love.

The Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable Camera Drone has all the main features you would expect from a recreational quadcopter. It also comes with an extra battery to double your flight time, and there’s a great 110° wide-angle camera that beams nice clear 1080p video back to your smartphone as you fly. On top of all that though, there are a few additional features that you don’t often find on affordable drones like this one. For example, you can snap selfies with a simple gesture so the controller doesn’t have to be in the photo.

We love that feature, but there’s another one that’s even better. This drone’s coolest feature might be support for voice control, which lets you do things like take off and land using nothing but your voice. You can even pilot it with your voice by saying things like “forward” or “left.” How cool is that?!

When BGR Deals covered this popular drone a little over a month ago, it sold out after a couple of days because our readers pounced on it. Now, a new lower retail price and an extra 5% coupon you can clip combine to cut the price down to only $62.69!

Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable Drone with 1080p HD WiFi Camera for Adults and Kids, Wide Angle F… List Price: $65.99 Price: $62.69 You Save: $3.30 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways:

The Holy Stone HS160 Pro captures stunning 1080p Full HD video and includes a 100-degree wide-angle lens

Record video while you fly or beam real-time aerial footage back to your smartphone with the live feed feature

Signal works at up to 80 meters away, or 262.5 feet

Two batteries are included for up to 24 minutes of combined flight time per charge

The compact design is great for indoor and outdoor flight, and the quadcopter’s arms fold up for safe storage

Gesture control makes it easy to capture hands-free selfies

Draw a path on your smartphone’s display and the drone will automatically fly along the path

Additional features include Altitude Hold, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, One-Touch Takeoff and Landing, and Speed Adjustment

Voice control lets you perform common functions with nothing but your voice

