Wirelessly charge all your Apple devices with one $20 charging station

If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of having to deal with all those different Apple device chargers. Lightning cables… USB-C cables… the Apple Watch charger… it’s so annoying. Thankfully, I nipped the issue in the bud with one simple purchase. The BGR Deals team found something on Amazon that has been a game-changer for us and so many of our readers. And we think you’re going to love it just as much as we do. It’s called the Hosaud 3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station and it’s on sale right now for less than $20 at Amazon. It’s definitely one of the best charging stations for Apple devices!

Hosaud 3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station for iPhone, AirPods, More Price: $19.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

One wireless charger for all your devices

This little gadget is an awesome accessory that features a great design. It can wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time. As a result, you eliminate the need to plug in multiple chargers to refuel all your gadgets. Amazon shoppers are raving about this Apple charging station. And once you check it out, we bet you’ll be raving about it too!

Apple’s most recent iPhone models can be charged using a Lightning cable or with a wireless charger. If you have an Apple Watch, it has a special proprietary wireless charging disc of its own. That means there’s nothing else in your gadget bag that uses the same cable. On top of that, you’ve probably got AirPods that can also use a Lightning cable. Or perhaps you can use a wireless charger if you have AirPods Pro or AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. (By the way, if you don’t have AirPods there’s a sale right now on Amazon that slashes all of Apple’s AirPods models to some of the best prices we’ve seen all year!)

That’s already way too many chargers to deal with. And it doesn’t even include your iPad and all the other gadgets you have around the house. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was one wireless charging station that could handle all of your main devices?

A popular Apple charging station

The popular Hosaud 3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station could be just what the doctor ordered. Apple fans love it and you can see why if you check out some of the many 5-star reviews on Amazon. Not only does this Hosaud charging station have great ratings on Amazon, but it also has a terrific design.

You’ll find a nice big area to wirelessly charge your iPhone plus a smaller spot next to that so you can charge your AirPods. Finally, there’s a stand that lets you pop in your Apple Watch’s wireless charging disc so you can kill all three birds with one stone.

This charging station is a must-have for every Apple fan out there, and it costs just $19.98 right now.

