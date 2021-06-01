Amazon sale slashes the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere to just $29

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You have almost certainly never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad though, because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. These brilliant devices basically let your smartphone see inside of almost anything and Depstech’s borescopes really couldn’t be any easier to use.

Borescope cameras are constantly best-sellers among BGR Deals readers pretty much every single time they go on sale with any discount at all — and this week, several different wildly popular models are on sale at prices that match all-time lows!

Depstech’s borescope cameras offer great features and nifty add-ons, and you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. Right now, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on three different models that have been quite popular with our readers in the past. Wondering how good this week’s deals are?

Well, prices start at just $28.85 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Borescope. That matches this listing’s all-time low price, so it’s definitely a deal you won’t want to miss!

The Depstech WF010 Borescope is a wildly popular “snake camera” that connects to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside just about anything. It also connects wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about any cables or physical connectors. Simply snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF010 beams video back to your phone. You can record that video feed or capture photos if you want, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces.

This is definitely an awesome accessory to have on hand and it was a best-seller ahead of the holidays last year when the price dropped for Black Friday. Now, you can get this perennial best-selling for about the same price. On top of that, there are also a few other Depstech borescope deals that are available right now at Amazon.

The first deal we’ll mention is on a different type of setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, this model has its own displays built right in. The $80 Depstech DS300 Borescope is down to just $61.59 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon page, and it’s the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display instead of one that connects wirelessly to your smartphone. On top of that, the new flagship Depstech DS500 Borescope with professional-grade features and construction is on sale for $119.99. That might seem like a lot, but this fantastic model retails for $160 so it’s a terrific deal!

Last but not least, if you still want to use your phone instead of an integrated display but you also want a big upgrade from the entry-level WF010 model, the Depstech WF028 Borescope that normally sells for $50 is down to $39.99 right now. These deals will only be around until the end of the week though, so get in on the action while you still can.

Depstech WF020 Borescope – $28.85 (reg. $37)

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $36.99 Price: $28.85 You Save: $8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depstech WF028 Borescope – $39.99 (reg. $50)

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depstech DS300 Borescope – $61.59 (reg. $80)

DEPSTECH Dual Lens Industrial Endoscope, 1080P Digital Borescope Inspection Camera with 7.9mm I… List Price: $79.99 Price: $61.59 You Save: $18.40 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depstech DS500 Borescope – $119.99 (reg. $160)

DEPSTECH Dual Lens Inspection Camera, Endoscope with 5" IPS LCD Screen, 7.9 mm HD Borescope, Se… List Price: $159.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

