The “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” era is thankfully long gone, but it goes without saying that people still love their diamonds. That’s especially true when it comes to diamond stud earrings. This versatile accessory is a staple in any wardrobe. They’re so easy to dress up for a night on the town (they look great with face masks, too!) and you can also dress them down with a casual outfit. Whether you’re going to work, school, shopping, or a club, you really can’t go wrong with a good pair of diamond studs.

Well, actually, that last statement isn’t entirely true. You CAN go wrong with diamond studs if you overpay for them. What you might not realize is that Amazon has tons of great options for diamond stud earrings with prices starting at just $59.90!

The craziest thing about Fifth and Fine 1/4Ct Round Diamond Stud Earrings isn’t merely the fact that they cost under $60. It’s the fact that they cost under $60 and people absolutely love them. They have over 1,000 ratings right now and a whopping 87% of Amazon shoppers gave them either 4 stars or 5 stars. FIfth and Fine’s neat design actually uses a smart “Grand” arrangement of multiple large and small diamonds. The resulting studs are much bigger than they would be if they were just one stone per ear.

Amazon’s got plenty of other options too when it comes to diamond studs. You’ll find everything from 1/2 carat studs for $229.99 all the way up to stunning 5 carat diamond stud earrings that sell for a whopping $22,000. We’ve rounded up some popular options in this post and you can check them out down below.

Fifth and Fine 1/4Ct Round Diamond Stud Earrings

Free gift box with every purchase.

100% Satisfaction guaranteed, with a 30-day return policy on all our products

100% Natural mined and conflict-free diamonds.

Our “Grand” stud earring features a unique design that is comprised of several small and large stones which will deliver a bigger look and better value than that of a single stone.

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Diamond Channel AGS Certified Diamond Earrings

Jewelry Box Included. Certified Genuine by the American Gemological Society

Good- Very Good Cut, Round Brilliant Stone Shape, Screw Back, 4- Prong, 14K Gold

Minimum Clarity I1-I2, Color L-M, accompanied by a certificate verifying color and clarity

Made in the USA diamond earrings

The Diamond Channel AGS Certified Diamond Earrings For Women in 14K Gold with Screw Back and Po… Price:$169.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Diamond Channel AGS Certified Diamond Earrings For Women in 14K Gold with Screw Back and Po… Price:$369.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Diamond Channel AGS Certified Diamond Earrings For Women in 14K Gold with Screw Back and Po… Price:$524.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon Collection AGS Certified Diamond Stud Earrings

Classic solitaire studs featuring diamonds nestled in four-prong settings and screw-on backings

These classic solitaire studs are AGS certified and a certificate will be included

Carat weight listed is the total for both studs

All our diamond suppliers confirm that they comply with the Kimberley Process to ensure that their diamonds are conflict-free

Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back and Post Stud Earrings (… Price:$249.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back and Post Stud Earrings (… Price:$449.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Houston Diamond Stud Earrings

Houston Diamond District offers a 30-day return policy on all of its products

We only sell 100% Natural, conflict-free diamonds.

Direct Manufacturer Prices & Free Certificate of Authenticity

1/2 Carat 14K White Gold Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Princess Cut 4 Prong Push Back (G-H Co… Price:$544.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings 14K White Gold Round Brilliant Shape 3 Prong Screw Back… Price:$855.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

5 Carat 14K White Gold Screw Back Diamond Stud Earrings Value Collection (L-M I1) Price:$22,000 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

