We can’t believe Prime Day’s #1 best-selling smart home gadget is $19.98 again today

Amazon’s Prime Day is always such a terrific indication of which deals our readers love most. Why? Well, it should be self-explanatory because the reason is so simple. Since everything is on sale during Prime Day, the most popular products always bubble up to the top. And when it comes to smart home devices, nothing on Amazon was anywhere close to being as popular as the MyQ smart garage door opener.

The original model and the newer model with Bluetooth both sell for $30 normally, and that’s how much you’ll pay for the updated version with Bluetooth if you buy one now that Prime Day is over. But someone apparently forgot to flip the switch on the Wi-Fi version that comes in black. That’s right, it’s back on sale with a huge discount! Hurry and you can get one for Prime Day’s discounted price. You’d have to be crazy to pass this up!

But wait… there’s also a bonus. On top of the discount that slashes it as low as $19.98, there’s also a special promotion that gets you a $40 Amazon credit if you try the new Amazon Key service with the coupon code KEY40. That means Amazon is basically paying you $20 to get yourself a MyQ!

Prime Day was crazy this year. Everything you can think of was on sale at great prices, from wildly popular AirPods to all the Fire TV and Echo devices you can think of. There was even a crazy deal that got you a Windows 10 laptop and a 128GB microSDXC card for just $229.99 — and that deal is still going right now!

We can’t even remember the last time we saw so many fantastic deals on Amazon, and it gave us a much-needed break from everything else going on in the world. And it should go without saying that Amazon’s hottest smart home device was hugely popular during Prime Day.

The original MyQ smart garage door opener was first released a few years ago, and it cost $100 at the time. At that price, it was absolutely worth every penny. This awesome device can be installed in about 15 or 20 minutes by anyone. It lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone. Or, you can even just your voice thanks to Alexa support! Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

Did you miss Amazon’s Prime Day deal? Well, stop feeling upset because you’re actually in luck. The MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now after having sold out recently, and it’s down to $19.98 until someone finally realizes Prime Day is over. Here’s a screenshot:

We also have more good news! There’s no question whatsoever that the MyQ is going to sell out at that price. Once it does, however, there are two more sellers that have it in stock for less than $20! Make sure you check Amazon’s “other sellers” section for the best price.

On top of all that, you can even take advantage of a special promotion if you want. The MyQ works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY40 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

If you decide to take advantage of that promotion, Amazon will end up paying you to get a MyQ. How amazing is that?! The only problem is delivery estimates are already starting to slip. That means there’s a good chance the MyQ will sell out soon. You’ll be kicking yourself if you miss out on this deal. Definitely get in on the action while you still can. And if you decide you want the newer version with Bluetooth, it’s also on sale right now with a tiny discount. And of course, it’s also eligible for the $40 Amazon credit!



Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.98 You Save: $10.01 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price: $29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the main takeaways:

Open and close your garage door from inside your home or anywhere else using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key, and you can get a $40 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

