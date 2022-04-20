Ditch filtered water pitchers forever with the $44 Sawyer TAP

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The LifeStraw portable water filter is one of the most popular products on Amazon. It’s even more popular pretty much any time there’s a discount. Right now, for example, you can pick one up for just over $17 — that’s almost half off! If you do, you’ll be ready to go the next time you go hiking or camping, but it’s not a water filter for your sink.

LifeStraw says that by using this great portable filter, you can turn just about any water you come across outdoors into potable water. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, that means the water will be safe to drink. It should go without saying that the LifeStraw is a must-have for anyone who wants to be prepared when hiking or camping.

But what about a good water filter for your sink?

Sawyer Products SP134 TAP Water Filtration System, Fits Faucets & Hose Bibs, Blue (one Size) Price: $43.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

When it comes time to return to civilization, so many people out there use pitchers in their houses. Believe it or not, these pitchers work just like the LifeStraw. Fill them up with tap water and it slowly passes through a filter system. Then the main reservoir below collects the filtered water.

But what if we told you there’s another option out there? And what if we told you that you’ll never have to wait for a pitcher to filter your water again? You should definitely check out the popular new TAP Water Filter from Sawyer, which is available right now at Amazon for only $43.99.

The best water filter for sinks and more

Plenty of our readers are undoubtedly familiar with Sawyer. After all, Sawyer is a leading brand that’s known far and wide for its water filtering products. Of all the things Sawyer makes though, this new gadget might be our favorite.

Image source: Sawyer

Just attach the TAP Water Filter to any threaded faucet in your home and you instantly have filtered water without having to wait for a pitcher to slowly run water through the upper chamber down into the main well.

How good is this Sawyer model filter, you ask? According to the manufacturer, the TAP removes 99.99999% of all bacteria including salmonella and E. coli. It also removes 99.9999% of all protozoa like giardia, as well as 100% of microplastics.

Needless to say, it doesn’t get much better than that.

This compact filter connects to just about any faucet. It also comes with adapters in case you need to attach it to atypical fittings. There’s also an extension hose you can use in shallow sinks, and you can even use this great water filter outdoors.

Image source: Sawyer

The TAP filter will fit on any standard garden hose connection outside your house, or even on the side of an RV. You’ll never be without filtered water again no matter where you go!

Sawyer says the TAP Water Filter can filter up to 500 gallons of water per day, and it’ll last up to 10 years if you follow the manufacturer’s care instructions. It’s definitely time to ditch your pitcher.

TAP Filter fast facts

We’ve already told you all the reasons why the TAP Water Filter is so appealing. Of course, some people prefer everything to be nice and concise. If that describes you, we’ve put together some key takeaways for you to keep in mind. Check them out right here:

The TAP Water Filter is one of the best and easiest filters for use at home in your sink

All you need to do to install it is screw it on!

There are also adapters included if it doesn’t fit directly onto the threading in your sink

In addition to sinks, it also fits garden hose spigots and some faucet aerators

The TAP water filter makes bacteria- contaminated tap water potable

It’s perfect for rural areas, emergency kits, campgrounds, festivals, events, RVs, and more

You can also use it when there’s a water main break or a boil alert

Quickly filter as much as 500 gallons of water per day

The TAP filter removes 99.99999% of all bacteria, including salmonella, cholera, and E. coli)

It also removes 99.9999% of protozoa like giardia and cryptosporidium, and 100% of microplastics

The box includes a TAP filter, backwash adapter, threaded spigot adapter, dual threaded adapter, tap gauge, extension hose for use in a shallow sink

