Voice-controlled HD camera drone that folds as small as a smartphone is down to $79

There is a serious resurgence happening right now in the quadcopter drone market. Drones were insanely popular for a few years when they first burst onto the scene, but then consumer interest died down a bit. Now, however, it seems like everyone wants a new drone. Of course, it could have something to do with the fact that some of Amazon’s best drone deals are happening right now.

If you’re looking for something fun to keep you or your children occupied outdoors, it doesn’t get much better than a camera drone. And if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find a great discount on the already-affordable Holy Stone HS260 Foldable Camera Drone with awesome features including voice control and gesture selfies.

This model retails for just under $100. But a special discount for Amazon Prime members and a clippable coupon slash $14 off the price. Then, use the coupon code NIOBJNHO at checkout, and you’ll score this awesome drone for just $78.57! Just note that the extra Prime discount is about to disappear, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to save that extra money.

Best drone deals of February 2022

Spending time outside is important all the time, but it’s especially crucial this year considering there’s a global pandemic driven by an airborne disease that spreads mainly indoors. There are countless activities you and your kids can do outdoors, but few are as fun as piloting an awesome camera drone.

Now, you’ve got a great opportunity to save a few extra bucks on a model that our readers love.

The Holy Stone HS260 Foldable Camera Drone has all the main features you would expect from a recreational quadcopter. It also comes with an extra battery to double your flight time, and there’s a great 110° wide-angle camera that beams nice clear 1080p video back to your smartphone as you fly.

On top of all that though, there are a few additional features that you don’t often find on affordable drones like this one. For one thing, you can snap selfies with a simple gesture so the controller doesn’t have to be in the photo.

But the coolest feature might be support for voice controls, which let you do things like take off and land using nothing but your voice. You can even pilot it with your voice by saying things like “forward” or “left.” How cool is that?!

The last time we covered this popular drone, it sold out after a couple of days. In other words, grab one now or it could be too late. This is one of Amazon’s best drone deals ever!

Holy Stone HS260 Foldable Camera Drone fast facts

Here are the key details to keep in mind if you’re thinking of getting a Holy Stone HS260 Foldable Camera Drone:

The Holy Stone HS260 Foldable Camera Drone has a wide-angle lens and a Full HD 1080p camera to record incredible aerial footage from anywhere

It’s great for travel, sports, parties, real estate videos, and so much more.

You can also capture crystal clear still photos with this popular camera drone

Share your videos and images instantly with friends using the free companion app from Holy Stone

Videos and photos can also be shared quickly and easily on social media

Optical Flow Positioning makes this Holy Stone camera drone nice and steady for clear photos and videos — plus, it makes flight much smoother

makes this Holy Stone camera drone nice and steady for clear photos and videos — plus, it makes flight much smoother The drone supports voice control and gesture control, too

Despite all of these great features, the Holy Stone HS360 drone folds up as small as a smartphone so you can take it with your anywhere

Comes with two batteries for a total of 30 minutes of flight time

Holy Stone HS260 Drone for Kids Adults with 1080P HD Camera Adjustable, Foldable RC Quadcopter… List Price: $96.99 Price: $78.57 You Save: $18.42 (19%) Buy Now Coupon Code: NIOBJNHO Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

