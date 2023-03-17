Vizio TV soundbar deals are under $100 right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Vizio TV soundbars are on sale right now at Amazon with discounts of up to 33% off. The sale includes deals on some of the brand’s most popular soundbar models.

Prices start at just $99.88 for the Vizio V20-J8 2.0 soundbar, which is normally $120. Or you can get the Vizio SB2021n-J6 2.1 soundbar & wireless subwoofer for $99.99, a $50 discount from the regular price of $150. And finally, the Vizio M213ad-K8 2.1 immersive soundbar is a huge upgrade, and it’s down to $149.88 instead of $180.

See Pricing See Pricing

Vizio helped change the game in the home theater market, and it doesn’t get enough credit. It was one of the first brands to really go up against the big names with high-quality products that cost significantly less than rival offerings.

All these years later, Vizio’s strategy has shifted a bit as it has been undercut by newcomers to the home theater market. But some things never change, and Vizio continues to offer excellent TV soundbars at rock-bottom prices — especially when they’re on sale with discounts.

Available on Amazon

First up, the deepest discount in this sale is on the Vizio SB2021n-J6 2.1 soundbar & wireless subwoofer bundle, which is on sale for $99.99. This speaker combo regularly retails for $150 and it delivers big sound in a tiny package.

With the SB2021n-J6, you have a center channel soundbar with two dynamic full-range drivers that deliver impressive sound. Then, the wireless subwoofer can be placed anywhere in the room for some serious extra punch at the low end.

The Vizio SB2021n-J6 soundbar is an excellent budget option that’s great for any living room or basement.

Or, if you don’t need the wireless sub and you want to upgrade the sound quality on your main soundbar, the Vizio V20-J8 2.0 soundbar is a perfect option. It’s on sale for $99.88 instead of $120, and it offers higher-quality drivers with 70Hz – 20kHz frequency response.

Available on Amazon

Last but certainly not least, we have the Vizio M213ad-K8 2.1 immersive soundbar. This brand-new model was just released in 2023 and it’s a huge upgrade compared to the other two TV soundbars in this sale. It’s also available for $149.88 instead of $180, which is the lowest price ever.

The M213ad-K8 soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Virtual Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X. It packs six high-quality speakers into a slim and sleek design. This Vizio soundbar also pumps out room-filling sound at up to 98dB of loudness.

Available on Amazon

JBL speakers were on sale earlier this week, and most of those deals went away as suddenly as they appeared. With that in mind, you shouldn’t expect this Vizio soundbar sale to be around for very long.