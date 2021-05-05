If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There is a very real chance that I’ve been spending too much time on TikTok lately. Sure there are plenty of fun videos to enjoy, but it’s not because I haven’t really been on TikTok for pleasure lately — although I must say, there’s some seriously great content on TikTok these days… people are getting so creative!

No, I spend time on TikTok because I’ve discovered that it’s a gold mine for finding all sorts of cool products as well as nifty tips and tricks that you won’t find anywhere else.

BGR Deals readers have been enjoying the fruits of my labor over the past few months, and they have been loving it. You definitely need to check out this latest find though, because it’s definitely one of the best. A viral video on TikTok recently revealed a brilliant trick that instantly teleports you practically anywhere in the world. All you need is a simple mini projector on Amazon, and one of the hottest new options is on sale right now with a double discount that drops it to just $49.99!

In its first week alone, TikTok user Nam Pham’s awesome viral video was liked more than 2.3 million times. Now it has been viewed tens of millions of times. How crazy is that? When you take one look at it, however, you’ll instantly realize why this nifty trick has been shared all across the internet. It’s brilliant!

Here’s the video:

As you can see, Pham has a bare wall next to his bed. You can of course use any wall in any room, not just a wall in your bedroom. Then, with a cheap little projector, Pham beams all sorts of different scenes onto the wall next to his bed. The first example in his TikTok is an aquarium scene, but things get really cool after that. He projects a window view onto his wall and is instantly transported to the tropics!

All you need to pull this off yourself is an empty wall and an inexpensive little projector. The APEMAN HD Portable Movie Projector is a very hot option that people have been scooping up lately, and it’s on sale right now for $49.99 instead of $80. Just clip the coupon on Amazon to make sure you get both discounts.

For scenery, here’s a direct link to the free tropical view YouTube video from Pham’s TikTok if you want to try the same one on your wall. That YouTube channel has plenty more great options for window view videos, and you’ll find countless more if you search.

What an awesome trick!

Mini Projector, APEMAN HD Portable Movie Projector, Supported 1080P, 120 Inch Screen Video Proj… List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$10.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

