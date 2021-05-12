If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re not sure we can recall any product that has gone quite as viral as the Eicaus Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control. Millions of people recently went nuts over it when it first starting making the rounds on TikTok. I have to admit, however, that I was a bit skeptical when I first came across it. This little gadget is basically just a glorified night light, after all, so what could all the fuss be about? But the more I saw it pop up on TikTok, the more intrigued I became. Then, when the time came for me to get a birthday present for my young niece who has become increasingly interested in the night sky and outer space in general, I decided to give this mega-viral gadget a try.

Was I right to be skeptical about this little device? Absolutely not… guess who instantly became the hero of her niece’s birthday!

The Eicaus Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control might seem a bit meh at first, but it’s surprisingly cool. It packs 10 different color settings to choose from and it can also project a bunch of different scenes, not just one view of the night sky like so many other star projectors out there. In addition to stars and nebula clouds, this model can even project ocean waves onto your walls and ceiling if you feel like switching it up. Where was this little gadget when I was a kid?!

Here’s one of many TikToks that have gone viral — watch the video so you can see how well it works:

With a retail price of just $34, the Eicaus Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control is a must-have for any small child in your life. Truth be told, I’m even thinking about picking one up for myself, so it’s probably good for big kids too! What’s more, there’s a big discount right now at Amazon that you can take advantage of to score one for only $23.79. That is definitely the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this fun gadget, and it’s a steal for any product with a whopping 4,655 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Here are the key takeaways you should remember:

This awesome night light and projector from Eicaus beams an array of stars onto the walls and ceiling around it, creating a magical scene that feels like you’re sleeping under the night sky

The projector rotates slowly to simulate the rotation of the Earth — how cool is that?!

Tranquil and relaxing to help young children (and adults!) fall asleep faster

This model can also project ocean waves, so you can vary the scenes

Lighting is dimmable and there are 10 different color options to choose from including red, blue, green, white, or multicolor

Built-in speaker plays music via Bluetooth or from the built-in memory card reader, or you can play sleep sounds

Special sound-activated mode makes the lights flicker and change pattern in sync with the beat of your music

Remote control included

Auto-off timer shuts off the projector after a set about of time

